Sixers Vs. Nets: James Harden, Sixers Start Playoffs Strong With Game 1 Win

3 observations after Sixers start playoffs strong, beat Nets in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers started smoothly on Saturday afternoon in the opening game of the NBA playoffs.

Led by James Harden (23 points, 13 assists) and Joel Embiid (26 points), the team took a 1-0 lead over the Nets in their first-round series with a 121-101 win at Wells Fargo Center.

Harden made seven three-pointers, his most as a Sixer.

Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 30 points.

Former Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons (back nerve impingement) was the only player out for either side.

Game 2 will be Monday night in Philadelphia. Here are observations on the Sixers' Game 1 victory:

Sixers prevent Nets from playing their style

In his pregame press conference, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn stressed Brooklyn’s desire to impose its style and not allow the Sixers to play their game in the half court.

Meanwhile, Doc Rivers’ pre-series points of emphases sounded very similar to last year’s first-round matchup with the Raptors. The Sixers’ head coach emphasized transition defense and the possession game — handling business on the defensive glass and avoiding live-ball turnovers to fuel Brooklyn’s transition offense.

In those ways, the Sixers were stellar early on. P.J. Tucker grabbed an offensive rebound on the team’s first possession and Embiid eventually scored a put-back layup off of a missed Harden floater. The Sixers actually pulled down the afternoon’s first eight offensive boards; Tucker’s hunt for any potential extra possessions was especially impressive. They also turned a Bridges giveaway into a Tyrese Maxey three and ultimately scored the game’s first 15 points off turnovers. The Sixers didn’t commit a giveaway until nearly 15 minutes in.

Thanks largely to Bridges, the Nets at least got off to a decent start in the half court. The Philadelphia native began 4 for 5 from the floor, scored 11 of Brooklyn’s 25 first-quarter points, and troubled the Sixers with crafty leaners and mid-range range. However, Harden guarded him well on the final possession of the first, forcing an air-balled jumper.

Harden heats up, duels with Bridges

Just like in the Sixers’ Feb. 11 win over Brooklyn, the Nets began the game switching everything and sending immediate, aggressive double teams on every Embiid catch, including in the middle of the floor.

Though the Sixers opened 6 for 22 from the floor, Embiid's passing often created favorable situations for his teammates. The Sixers were glad to move the ball to whoever was open; a Tucker corner three gave the team a 14-9 lead and put every Sixers starter on the board. Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton also chipped in threes during their first stints.

Those two featured in the Sixers’ Embiid-less lineups. Rivers played a nine-man rotation (and also gave Danuel House Jr. eight seconds as a defensive sub for Niang at the tail end of the first quarter). Paul Reed backed up Embiid and unsurprisingly appeared quite comfortable with the matchup. He scored two hoops off of pick-and-rolls, including a lefty finish after snagging a feed from Harden late in the shot clock. Reed also poked away a Joe Harris pass, giving the Sixers an open-floor opportunity that Melton converted into three points. The Sixers were ultimately plus-two in their first stint without Embiid.

Bridges was brilliant in the second quarter, drilling a three-pointer followed by a long, pull-up two that cut the Nets’ deficit to three. Tobias Harris (21 points on 9-for-14 shooting) keyed a strong Sixers response, though. He immediately answered with a three and then scored a fast-break layup after Embiid blocked Bridges and Harden threw an incredible long-range bounce pass ahead to Maxey. An Embiid layup off of a high-low look with Harden capped a 7-0 run.

Harden and Bridges traded baskets during an entertaining stretch late in the second quarter. With Embiid at two fouls and Rivers sitting him for the first half’s final 1:29, Bridges attacked Harden in isolation and capitalized on the rim protection drop-off from Embiid to Reed. Though Harden started 3 for 11 from the floor and had three shots blocked inside in the first half, his jumpers were pure. He drained three threes late in the second and the Sixers entered halftime with a nine-point edge despite Brooklyn shooting 63.2 percent from the floor before intermission.

It’s long been obvious that Harden’s shotmaking will be integral for the Sixers when Embiid is on the bench in the playoffs. On that front, Game 1 was clearly encouraging.

The Paul Reed Show

Embiid’s jumper looked good to start the third quarter. He made an and-one fadeaway and a trailing three that extended the Sixers’ lead to 73-61.

After a scrappy Harris offensive rebound, Embiid drove with fierce intent and nearly slammed in a giant and-one dunk. That was a rare chance for him to go downhill against an unsettled defense. For the most part, Embiid had to contend with two defenders on every half-court touch. His decision-making wasn’t sensational, but Embiid largely made the right calls on when to deliberately invite double teams, when to catch and go quickly, and when to accept the simple, open pass. And it certainly helped that the Sixers lived up to their standing as the NBA’s best three-point shooting team during the regular season, hitting 21 of 43 triples. Maxey didn't have a big scoring day with 13 points, but he sunk 3 of his 5 threes and also recorded six rebounds, three assists, zero turnovers and three steals.

The Sixers opened the fourth quarter with Harden alongside four bench players. That unit again fared well and Reed again shined, to put it mildly. He thrilled the Sixers' bench with the move of the day — an offensive board followed by a slick between-the-legs handle, pump fake, and step through before making a lefty layup.

Reed later added a reverse dunk and heard "BBall Paul" chants at the foul line. He finished with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and four rebounds in his 13 minutes.

While Brooklyn briefly threatened a comeback with three straight threes, the Sixers had no problem closing the deal. The Nets subbed in their deep bench players with a little under five minutes left. They'll have to be much better Monday night to pull off a road win.