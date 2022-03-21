Sixers Vs. Heat: Tyrese Maxey Clutch in a Thrilling, Shorthanded Win

3 observations after Maxey leads shorthanded Sixers to thrilling win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tyrese Maxey played like an All-Star on Monday night, helping the Sixers compensate for the absences of James Harden and Joel Embiid to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Heat in a thrilling game

With Harden (left hamstring injury recovery) and Embiid (back soreness) out, Maxey was incredible down the stretch in a 113-106 win over the Heat at Wells Fargo Center. He finished with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Shake Milton had 20 points off the bench and Furkan Korkmaz put up 18.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and Bam Adebayo posted 22.

Miami was down Victor Oladipo (back spasms) and Gabe Vincent (right big toe contusion).

The Sixers will start a three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Lakers. Here are observations on their Maxey-led win over Miami:

Rivers stays with vets at center

Paul Millsap started for the 746th time in his NBA career and his first time since May 7 of last year.

It was his first game action of any kind since the Sixers’ March 5 loss in Miami. That was also the last occasion Korkmaz received rotation minutes before Monday.

Millsap showed off a little veteran knowhow in the opening quarter when he anticipated a post entry pass for Bam Adebayo and deflected it off the big man’s leg. And the 37-year-old even surprised the crowd with a rather swift weak-side rotation and block of Butler.

Both Millsap and DeAndre Jordan had moments typical of players with ample NBA mileage, including an air balled reverse layup by Millsap, a couple of plays where Jordan didn’t even consider contesting a Heat center’s jumper, and Jordan somehow allowing a tame pass to slip through his hands.

Millsap competed well in a tough spot and closed out the game. Paul Reed only played the final couple seconds of the second period and Charles Bassey didn't appear.

The Milton-Korkmaz duo

Even after over two weeks mostly watching from the bench, Korkmaz’s confidence was evidently intact. In his first six minutes, he had 10 points, no misses, two rebounds and two assists.

Korkmaz assisted on consecutive three-pointers by Georges Niang and Danny Green early in the second quarter that tied the game at 32-all. He then banked in an audacious floater off the glass before trying his luck from long range. Sure enough, despite being a 29.1 percent three-point shooter this season entering Monday, he drained two in quick succession.

Though Korkmaz still does not exude dependability, his night was a reminder of why he’s stuck around in Philadelphia. Remarkably, no player on the Sixers has been with the team longer besides Embiid. Every so often, he’s flashed talent, scored with bravado and boosted his stock in a shooting-hungry league. Of course, that shouldn’t shroud the full picture of Korkmaz’s game or dramatically elevate his status.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers used 11 players in the first half and got 27 second-unit points. Miami was rather charitable on a few turnovers, but the Sixers’ team effort was strong given the circumstances.

Milton, who hadn’t attempted any (in-game) shots the past week, put up nine before halftime. Asked to assume a chunk of Harden’s shot-creation burden, Milton increased his aggression in a major way.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rivers' preseason vision last year of a Milton-Korkmaz bench duo with scoring pop came to mind. Milton shed Tyler Herro, who dropped to the ground and watched Milton nail a foul-line jumper to put the Sixers up 90-88. On the Sixers' next possession, Milton found a cutting Korkmaz for another go-ahead hoop.

Korkmaz hit a three-pointer late in the third quarter to make the score 78 apiece, but he missed two free throws shortly after that could have given the Sixers the advantage. Another big shot came his way, though, and Korkmaz sunk a three to lift the Sixers to a 101-99 lead in the fourth.

Need a closer? Maxey's got it covered

As he tends to when the Sixers are shorthanded, Maxey attacked in the first quarter. He aimed to inject pace in a way that isn’t always possible when Embiid and Harden require half-court touches.

Tobias Harris' shooting woes from Sunday night's loss to the Raptors carried over, but he wasn't deterred. After a 2-for-8 start, Harris went 4 for 4 the rest of the game, including a tough, muscle-created hoop to extend the Sixers' lead to 103-99.

Meanwhile, Maxey enjoyed Milton's success from the sidelines and then was thrilled to have the ball in his hands down the stretch. After an and-one layup with two minutes and 18 seconds left, Maxey raised his arms, smiled and let the fans show their love. His free throw made it 106-101.

On the Sixers' next possession, Maxey isolated fellow Kentucky product Herro on the right wing and then buried a Harden-esque step-back three. And, as if the Heat had any doubts about Maxey's outside shooting prowess, he made yet another triple to stretch the Sixers' advantage to an unbelievable 11 points.

With Caleb Martin driving in for a layup that would've cut Miami's deficit to four, Maxey skied for a block. The Sixers weren't going to lose on his watch.

Maxey likely won't score 28 points a game in the playoffs and provide regular late-game heroics, but his tremendous shooting improvement and sense of belonging (and sometimes being a star) in the clutch absolutely appear real.