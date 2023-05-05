Sixers Vs. Celtics: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey Struggle in Deflating Game 3 Loss

3 observations after Sixers suffer deflating Game 3 loss to Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers did not return home in style.

With a deflating, 114-102 loss to the Celtics on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, the team fell into a 2-1 deficit against Boston in their second-round playoff series.

Joel Embiid lifted the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy in an emotional ceremony shortly before tip-off.

He had 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey each seriously struggled. Harden recorded 16 points on 3-for-14 shooting and 11 assists. Maxey posted 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Six Celtics scored in double figures. Jayson Tatum (27 points) and Jaylen Brown (23 points) were Boston's leading scorers.

Game 4 is set for Sunday afternoon. Here are observations on the Sixers' Game 3 defeat:

Sixers shake off nightmare start

Embiid made a jumper from the right elbow on the game’s first play.

However, the Sixers’ night soon took a sour twist. For the second time in three games, Boston began in top gear offensively and played with excellent pace. When a rolling Marcus Smart fed Tatum for a corner three-pointer, the Celtics held a quick 14-4 lead and were 5 for 5 from the floor. Following a foul trouble-plagued, seven-point Game 2, Tatum posted 10 points in under four minutes.

The Sixers briefly appeared on the verge of swinging momentum when Embiid swatted away a Brown fast-break layup try and Harden then drained a transition three, much to the crowd’s delight. They struggled to find anything good in half-court offense besides Embiid isos, though. Harden had a hard time discovering any kind of flow or conducting smooth offense, and he committed three of the Sixers’ seven first-quarter turnovers. Boston scored 10 points off those giveaways while only turning the ball over two times in the first.

With 7:23 left in the first quarter, Tobias Harris picked up his second foul, which led to Jalen McDaniels’ entry. De’Anthony Melton had replaced P.J. Tucker 44 seconds earlier. That bench duo ultimately played an integral role in the Sixers ending the first quarter with a 29-28 lead.

Each sunk a three-pointer, helped the Sixers handle business on the defensive glass, and provided useful speed and athleticism. Melton was great defensively, too. He was solid on the ball against Brown and active, handsy and disruptive without fouling. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made a sound decision to stick with him for an extended stint.

The Sixers also had to be encouraged by Embiid’s opening quarter, which looked very similar to most of his regular-season performances. He played all but the final 19.5 seconds of the first, went 6 for 6 at the foul line, and finished the period with a dozen points.

Starting guards off their game

Harris got his third foul early in the second quarter, which meant the Sixers had one fewer scoring option on the court for the majority of the period.

The veteran forward’s absence was more glaring because both Harden and Maxey were poor offensively in the first half. Harden missed two mid-range jumpers on one possession, got layups blocked by Robert Williams III and Brown, and ended the half 3 for his last 21 from the floor. Harden again seemed to be frustrated with the Sixers’ spacing on several occasions, but many of the 33-year-old’s issues stemmed simply from his own decisions and missed jumpers.

Maxey started the night 1 for 6 from the field. He had few opportunities in transition and didn’t always have his foot fully on the gas the way the Sixers want. Late in the second quarter, Maxey steamed forward on a fast break and drove inside the arc but then pulled the ball out, a choice Rivers was visibly displeased with on the sideline. That possession ended with Harden’s fifth turnover.

Boston took a 12-point lead early in the third quarter on an impressive and-one reverse layup by Brown against Embiid. Without much better performances from Harden and Maxey, the Sixers’ odds of a comeback seemed slim.

No comeback in the cards

Maxey increased his aggression to open the second half and knocked down a couple of threes. After long-range jumpers from Embiid and Tucker, the Sixers had their deficit down to 67-62.

Rivers was insistent on calling out Harden-Embiid pick-and-rolls and preventing the Sixers’ offense from becoming too random. That action was positive in terms of reliably allowing Harden to go downhill with Horford in drop coverage and spray the ball out to shooters. It would’ve presumably been more productive if Harden wasn’t so focused on facilitating and attacked with intent to score.

On one third-quarter play, he had a clear opening near the hoop but opted to pass instead. After the ball deflected out of bounds, Harris appeared to let Harden he’d declined an obvious scoring opportunity he should’ve taken. There’s nothing wrong with Harden seeking to hit open men behind the arc, but Harris’ criticism looked valid.

Still, the Sixers strung together some stops and got the Celtics’ advantage down to 74-72 with an Embiid mid-range jumper and Tucker corner three. The Sixers’ run halted with an especially rough stretch from Harden, though. He missed a step-back three and mid-range jumper, then fouled Brown as he converted a layup. By late in the third quarter, Boston’s lead was back up to 12 points. It grew to 13 early in the fourth.

The Sixers managed to hang around. Melton (14 points) and Niang (10 points) added necessary scoring off the bench and Embiid scrapped for a put-back layup to trim the Celtics' edge to 100-96.

Ultimately, Boston is the defending Eastern Conference champions and has multiple players of making tough shots to close out games. Tatum stepped up Friday with a fadeaway from the post and a three that essentially sealed the Celtics' second straight win.

Meanwhile, Maxey didn't score over the final 22 minutes and 23 seconds. He air balled a three with under a minute left.

Obviously, the Sixers' starting backcourt will have to improve considerably for the team to come back in this series.