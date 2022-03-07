Sixers Vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid Scores 43 Points, Sixers Move to 5-0 With James Harden

3 observations after Embiid scores 43, Sixers move to 5-0 with Harden originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers should be awfully pleased if this is indeed the new normal for their offense.

The team exceeded 120 points for the fifth consecutive time with James Harden in the lineup on Monday night. With a 121-106 win over the Bulls at Wells Fargo Center, they moved to 5-0 in Harden's appearances, swept their regular-season series over Chicago, and improved to 40-24 on the year.

Joel Embiid had 43 points and 14 rebounds. He's now 11-0 in his career against the Bulls.

James Harden put up 16 points, 14 assists and eight boards.

DeMar DeRozan posted 23 points on 6-for-17 shooting, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Paul Millsap was out Monday night for personal reasons. The Bulls’ Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic were all sidelined with injuries.

The Sixers will host the Nets on Thursday night. Here are observations on their win over the Bulls.

Embiid glad to dominate Bulls again

With Vucevic out, Chicago started Tristan Thompson and threw hard double teams at Embiid.

Auspiciously, Embiid made an early three-pointer off of a Tyrese Maxey feed. He’d been 0 for 10 from long range over his last two games.

Soon enough, the five-time All-Star amped up his physicality. He drew Thompson’s second foul with four minutes and eight seconds left in the first quarter on a driving, and-one layup. Former teammate Tony Bradley picked up two quick ones, too, and Embiid scored 11 efficient points in his 11 first-quarter minutes.

Embiid put Chicago’s defense in an even worse spot by drawing the fifth foul on Thompson with five minutes and 55 seconds to go in the third quarter. The Bulls appeared desperate and overmatched after Thompson headed to the bench, which hasn’t been uncommon this season for Embiid’s opponents. When Chicago tried to front Embiid, the Sixers’ execution was solid.

DeAndre Jordan backed up Embiid and nearly thrilled the home fans right away with a missed attempt at a righty, alley-oop slam.

On the Sixers’ next possession, he grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Danny Green for a three. Jordan also produced three points early in the fourth quarter when he tapped an offensive board out to Georges Niang for an important long-distance shot that gave the Sixers a 93-83 lead.

Defensively, Jordan's greatest strength is clearly not mobility. He did seem to deter ball handlers from direct paths to the rim on one or two occasions, though, which hadn't happened much with Millsap at backup center.

When Jordan handed the baton over to Embiid in the fourth, the big man closed emphatically. One of his many highlights was a baseline drive and powerful dunk on Thompson.

Yes, the Bulls were depleted, but Embiid has habitually preyed on defensive weaknesses this season. The night after a 46-point triple-double by Nikola Jokic, Embiid made a strong statement in the MVP race.

Aggressive defense the right call on DeRozan

Tobias Harris defended DeRozan, who looked exceedingly comfortable early on with his usual mid-range excellence.

Harris also fouled him on a fadeaway jumper attempt, an understandable miscue against a player who often makes mid-range shots appear to be the equivalent of layups.

The Sixers then started blitzing and double teaming DeRozan even in spots where doing so was bound to leave the rest of their defense exposed. It’s rare to see Embiid sprint out to the perimeter again and again, but that approach was justified on the Eastern Conference’s reigning Player of the Month, especially after his 45-point performance last time out against the Sixers.

Embiid’s agility was impressive and Harris was generally solid in one-on-one situations. DeRozan is known for hitting well-guarded, tightly contested shots, but the Sixers limited his easy points.

That wasn’t the case when it came to rebounding, though. The Bulls snagged 10 first-half offensive rebounds, many of which they earned by reacting faster than the Sixers. It’s true defensive rebounding is more difficult for teams that are blitzing, scrambling and not as attached to bodies as normal, but the Sixers allowed numerous extra possessions that couldn’t just be chalked up to scheme. Rebounding remains a concern for the playoffs.

Harden still fine-tuning

One fascinating aspect with Harden on the Sixers has been his teammates’ adjustment to all the attention he commands.

Harris capitalized in the first quarter by finding Harden on a back-door cut for a layup. The back door should be available quite a bit when defenses try to deny Harden on dribble handoffs.

After two consecutive scoreless games, Matisse Thybulle notched 12 points largely thanks to Harden. Thybulle got a first-period layup off of a pick-and-roll with Harden, threw down a third-quarter dunk after a Harden dish, and seemed worth tracking off the ball. That’s obviously preferable for the Sixers to opponents viewing Thybulle as a non-threat.

The early returns offensively are great, but Harden and the Sixers can still fine-tune some details as everyone learns each other’s tendencies. Harden committed a turnover on a behind-the-back, pick-and-pop pass intended for Embiid and wasn’t always on the same wavelength as his intended targets.

He opened the fourth quarter alongside bench players Niang, Isaiah Joe, Shake Milton and Jordan. Green suffered a left middle finger laceration in the second period and did not return. Furkan Korkmaz didn’t play.

The team’s bench shooting was excellent in the first half. After Niang made back-to-back threes in the second quarter, Harden sized up Troy Brown Jr. and drained a step-back triple. That shot tied him with Reggie Miller for third on the NBA's all-time career made threes list.

The bench-heavy unit had shaky moments in the fourth, but Niang and Joe each made big corner threes. Niang already looks very natural next to Harden; he's been happy to shoot whenever he's given the chance.