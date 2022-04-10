Sixers to Face Raptors in Playoffs After Winning Regular Season Finale

3 observations with Sixers set to face Raptors in Round 1 after win in finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers' first obstacle in the 2022 postseason will be the Toronto Raptors.

After Sunday night's results, the 51-31 Sixers will officially face Toronto in Round 1. The team ended its regular season with a 118-106 win over the Pistons at Wells Fargo Center, though the victory ultimately did not matter. A win and Celtics loss would have meant a series against the Bulls, but Boston blew out the Grizzlies.

The Sixers got 30 points from Shake Milton and 25 apiece from Paul Reed and Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers were down six players in scoring title winner Joel Embiid (right knee soreness), James Harden (left hamstring injury recovery), Georges Niang (left knee patella tendinopathy), Paul Millsap (non-COVID illness) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder pain).

Five Pistons missed Sunday’s game, among them No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham (right hip soreness).

Here are observations on the Sixers' finale with the Raptors looming:

Loud final impression by Reed

DeAndre Jordan played for the first time since being ejected Thursday night in Indiana.

The 33-year-old started, and he registered an early highlight when he slammed in a Tobias Harris lob. On the other end of the floor, Jordan’s limitations continued to be readily apparent. Even when he’s fine positionally and avoids mistakes, Jordan struggles to cover ground in time to trouble opponents. Isaiah Stewart made two three-pointers and scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in his first stint against Jordan. Centers have often had open long-range opportunities when Jordan’s on the floor, and that’s not a coincidence.

Reed had several impressive plays Sunday, including an assist on Matisse Thybulle’s backdoor cut, a block inside on rookie big man Luka Garza, and a lefty, and-one layup. He looked especially nimble in the matchup against Garza, who’s not at all known for his agility (in a positive sense).

However, a night after racking up five fouls in 11 minutes, Reed again dealt with foul trouble. He was whistled for his third foul in the second quarter when he conceded an offensive rebound to Garza and then made contact on his layup.

While selectiveness and discipline are elements of Reed’s foul issues, his competitiveness is also part of the picture. His initial instinct is always to fly in and make something happen, which isn’t always advisable. With 47 seconds left in the third quarter, Reed picked up his fifth foul.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers opted to go the final 3:12 of the second quarter with Harris as the nominal center following Jordan’s second foul. That stretch didn’t go well — Detroit cut a 15-point deficit down to two at halftime — although spreading the floor and letting ball handlers like Maxey attack has sometimes been effective this season for the Sixers on shorthanded nights. The team isn’t short on wild cards heading into the playoffs, and backup center is obviously among them.

To Reed's credit, he played a long fourth-quarter stretch with five fouls and was fantastic during it. Strong last impression of the regular season for Reed, who heard "BBall Paul" chants in the final minutes.

How well can Maxey, Milton score in postseason?

Maxey drew two quick fouls and scored the Sixers’ first five points. That start suggested he might be the no-brainer headliner as he’d been with a 30-point performance in the Sixers' regular-season finale win over the Magic last year.

Instead, Milton was the one Sixer who found a scoring groove in the first half. He began 7 for 7 from the floor, driving to the rim with regularity. Milton’s taller, longer and stronger than many guards, and he’s improved over the past couple of years at using those advantages. He shields off defenders, plays through contact, and possesses scoring-specific physicality and craftiness that the Sixers hope will be helpful in the postseason.

Maxey jumped back into the spotlight during the third quarter after the Sixers opened the second half slowly. He blew past Garza on a switch for a layup, tossed in an and-one layup on the fast break, and gave the game some juice.

While Maxey’s incredible improvement as a shooter means that he’s dangerous in most situations, his speed remains a standout strength. Regardless of how Rivers rotates, the Sixers are best when Maxey is relentless in transition and ruthless against mismatches. Toronto is well-stocked on versatile, switchable defenders, but Maxey should believe in his ability to reach the paint and create positive plays against any opponent at this point.

Thybulle and Green together for time being

The Sixers started both Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green. Of course, the question of which wing will start Game 1 against the Raptors and how the Sixers will handle road games if Thybulle remains ineligible to play is very significant.

Sunday didn't reveal anything profound about either Green or Thybulle. On paper, they'll be a key defensive duo against Toronto when both are available.

There's not a ton of depth behind them, though. Isaiah Joe and Furkan Korkmaz are the other candidates to play wing minutes, and neither has seized a rotation spot this season.

The Sixers are familiar with strange adversity, and they'll likely face more of it against a tough Raptors team. In the end, the guys cheering from the sidelines Sunday night will have the largest say.