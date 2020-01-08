Sixers Talk Podcast: The Losing Streak is Over! But Joel Embiid is Hurt, Ben Simmons Won’t Shoot

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast presented by Wilmington University, Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss Joel Embiid's dislocated finger, ending a four-game losing streak with a win over the Thunder, and if Brett Brown "failed" Ben Simmons.

• Embiid's finger injury was nasty and he'll miss at least one game.

• At least Matisse Thybulle will be back.

• Hey, a win!

• Has Brown "failed" or is it on Simmons to shoot?

