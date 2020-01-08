Sixers

Sixers Talk Podcast: The Losing Streak is Over! But Joel Embiid is Hurt, Ben Simmons Won’t Shoot

By Paul Hudrick

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 06: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 6, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast presented by Wilmington University, Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss Joel Embiid's dislocated finger, ending a four-game losing streak with a win over the Thunder, and if Brett Brown "failed" Ben Simmons.

• Embiid's finger injury was nasty and he'll miss at least one game.

• At least Matisse Thybulle will be back.

• Hey, a win!

• Has Brown "failed" or is it on Simmons to shoot?

