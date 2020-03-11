Sixers Suspend Basketball Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Though NBA teams are reportedly still allowed to practice while league play is suspended, the Sixers have decided to suspend basketball operations, a source tells NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters.

The NBA suspended its season after a player on the Jazz, who Shams Charania of the Athletic reported is All-Star center Rudy Gobert, preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The game between the Jazz and Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City was postponed after the result came in.

The Jazz just released this statement: pic.twitter.com/RkHPAPlX0P — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020

The announcement came minutes after the Sixers beat the Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center. It's significant because Detroit just played Utah this past Saturday. Teams that have played the Jazz in the past 10 days are being asked to self-quarantine, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

It's also worth noting that Utah was in Boston last Friday night. Both the Celtics and Bruins - who played at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night - play their home games at TD Garden. The NHL has yet to make a definitive decision on whether to suspend its season.

At Utah's shootaround Monday, media were kept 6-8 feet away from all players for precautionary reasons. Gobert touched microphones after his media session ended.

