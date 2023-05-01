Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Star Joel Embiid Ruled Out of Game 1 Against Boston Celtics

A team official made the announcement early Monday evening, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick.

By Noah Levick and David Chang

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been officially ruled out of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The All-Star big man has been sidelined by a right knee sprain he suffered during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid took jumpers after the Sixers’ practice Sunday alongside James Harden and head coach Doc Rivers said he was “improving daily.” Embiid was present at shootaround Monday morning. Rivers said Embiid put up shots after shootaround but still hasn't progressed to running. He's unsure of Embiid's chances to play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

