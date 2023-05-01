Sixers Star Joel Embiid Ruled Out of Game 1 Against Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been officially ruled out of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A team official made the announcement early Monday evening, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick.

Joel Embiid is out for Game 1, Sixers official says. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 1, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The All-Star big man has been sidelined by a right knee sprain he suffered during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid took jumpers after the Sixers’ practice Sunday alongside James Harden and head coach Doc Rivers said he was “improving daily.” Embiid was present at shootaround Monday morning. Rivers said Embiid put up shots after shootaround but still hasn't progressed to running. He's unsure of Embiid's chances to play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 1, 2023

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid shot a bit today after shootaround but still hasn’t progressed to running. Unsure of his chances for Game 2. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 1, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.