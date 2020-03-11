Sixers Release Safety Protocols for Coronavirus Outbreak

The Sixers on Wednesday released the following statement regarding tonight's scheduled game against the Pistons and the coronavirus outbreak:

The health and safety of our players, fans, staff members, partners and the Greater Philadelphia community are important to our organization. We are closely monitoring the latest developments and medical guidance regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Working with medical experts and state and local officials, as well as our venue partner, Wells Fargo Center, we have established health and safety protocols, which we will update as necessary. Consistent with the recommendation of the NBA, tonight's game versus the Detroit Pistons will proceed as scheduled.

Following the advice of public health officials and medical experts, and consistent with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the recommendations made yesterday by the City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health regarding public gatherings with more than 5,000 people, we respectfully request that the following categories of guests not attend upcoming 76ers games until further notice:

Guests who are feeling sick, regardless of their symptoms

Guests who have traveled to, or been in close contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the high risk areas as outlined by the CDC in the past 14 days, even if asymptomatic

Guests who have been in contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days, even if asymptomatic

Guests who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, even if asymptomatic

Guests with underlying health conditions, in particular respiratory or cardiac issues

We also remind all guests who attend 76ers games to review and follow with the hygiene guidelines outlined by the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html .

Any fans with questions or concerns can reach out to: (215) 339-7600.

We recognize that this may cause inconvenience, and we appreciate the cooperation of our fans so that we can protect the health and safety of all in attendance.

___________

Public Health Guidance:

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: <https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html >

* World Health Organization: <https://www.who.int/ >

* Pennsylvania Department of Health: <https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx >

* Philadelphia Department of Public Health: https://www.phila.gov/services/mental-physical-health/environmental-health-hazards/covid-19/ >

Tuesday, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that refund requests would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBPA "discussed ways to continue the season without the cancellation or loss of games -- while conceding the sport was trending toward a period of time without fans in attendance at arenas."

The Warriors announced Wednesday that their upcoming home game vs. the Nets would be played without fans in attendance.

ESPN reports that there will be a conference call with the league's Board of Governors on Wednesday night after San Francisco Mayor London Breed prohibited gatherings of over 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, the NCAA announced Wednesday that its Division 1 men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played "with only essential staff and limited family attendance."

