Sixers Players Respond to Heartfelt Messages From Young Fans in Wholesome Video

It's now been over two months since the Sixers played a basketball game.

Among the many other challenges presented by the coronavirus, kids who love the Sixers haven't been able to watch their favorite team.

A few Sixers players responded to messages from some of those young fans.

There's a lot of cool stuff in the video below, but the best part might be a kid telling Josh Richardson that he thinks he's going to be "the next Michael Jordan." That's next-level fandom.

You've also gotta love Tobias Harris giving one of his fans the rundown on his day-to-day routine. "Ozark" and "Money Heist" aren't exactly tailored for a younger audience but hey, we've all gotta stay busy, and that's what's working for Harris.

Speaking of catering to a younger crowd, Mattise Thybulle got some validation on the new hobby he's picked up.

"I love your Tiktoks," a young fan tells him, which draws a fist pump from the rookie.

