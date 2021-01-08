coronavirus

Sixers Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The spokesperson told NBC10 the team will remain in New York City and will follow the guidance of league protocols. 

By NBC10 Staff

A Philadelphia 76ers player has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the team confirmed with NBC10. 

The Sixers played the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday night. The spokesperson told NBC10 the team will remain in New York City and will follow the guidance of league protocols. 

The spokesperson did not reveal which player tested positive. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

