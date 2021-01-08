Sixers Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Philadelphia 76ers player has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the team confirmed with NBC10.
The Sixers played the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday night. The spokesperson told NBC10 the team will remain in New York City and will follow the guidance of league protocols.
The spokesperson did not reveal which player tested positive.
Philadelphia 76ers
This story is developing. Check back for updates.