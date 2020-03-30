Sixers

Sixers Ownership, Philly Stars Joins Ben Simmons’ ‘Philly Pledge’

Philly athletes and teams have joined Ben Simmons' "Philly Pledge" to support coronavirus relief efforts.

By Noah Levick

NBC Universal, Inc.

The "Philly Pledge" has picked up steam.

Plenty of prominent Philadelphia athletes have joined the initiative, which was launched on Friday by Ben Simmons to encourage donations to Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 Fund to support coronavirus relief efforts.

Philabundance is a hunger relief organization, while the mission of the PHL COVID-19 Fund is to "help our nonprofit community navigate near-and longer-term challenges from COVID-19 and ensure that critical resources remain available for those in our community who need it most."

Claude Giroux, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper and Tobias Harris are among the athletes who have joined.

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, co-managing partner David Blitzer and the Sixers Youth Foundation have also made a "significant six-figure donation to Philabundance," according to a Philabundance news release Monday. 

"The donation will be used to provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people across the Philadelphia region during this critical time of need," per the release. 

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday that Sixers ownership also pledged the "substantial" funds needed to buy 10,000 Chromebooks Philadelphia students out of the classroom.

“I’m told this is just the start of what the Sixers will be doing to help our city and its residents in this time of need,” Kenney said.

Simmons' teammate Joel Embiid is donating $500,000 to coronavirus medical relief efforts

