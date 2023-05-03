Sixers' Joel Embiid Returns From Knee Injury for Game 2 Vs. Celtics

Embiid makes his return from knee injury for Game 2 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

BOSTON — The MVP is back in business.

Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup Wednesday night for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Celtics at TD Garden.

After sitting out two playoff games with a right knee sprain, the new MVP got the green light with the Sixers seeking a 2-0 series lead in Boston. The Sixers’ dramatic, James Harden-starring win Monday improved the team’s overall record this season to 13-5 without Embiid.

Obviously, that does not indicate Embiid is anything besides extremely valuable. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers especially felt Embiid’s absence on defense in Game 1; Boston opened the series with a 17-for-20 quarter from the field.

“We had no rim presence last night,” Rivers said Tuesday. “Actually, I would say usually the guys in non-Joel (minutes) are better. I think (Paul Reed) is usually better at the rim. We just had no presence last night, and they knew it. But even when you know it sometimes, you can’t take advantage of it. They took advantage of that. They were at the rim in the first half.

“But in the third quarter, little plays stand out that changed the game. The first play of the third quarter, P.J. (Tucker) gets a steal. It was almost like an announcement: ‘OK, we’re here now.’ … I thought from that point on, defensively, we were back into the game.”

The Sixers won’t have to rely nearly as much on the 23-year-old Reed’s rim protection in Game 2.

However, Embiid’s conditioning is worth keeping an eye on. Embiid ran during an on-court workout Tuesday for the first time since his injury.

“He has done some pool work and stuff,” Rivers said. “It’s just not basketball, at the end of the day. … When he does come back ... he’s going to be tired. We’re going to have to monitor that as well.”

In his pregame media session Wednesday, Rivers noted the Sixers would prefer for Embiid to have his typical substitution pattern, though he said the team had an alternate plan ready if extended stints ultimately weren’t feasible. Rivers said the Sixers would not let Embiid play in a game unless he was healthy.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was also available to play Game 2 after being listed as questionable with a chest contusion.