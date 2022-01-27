Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Pays Fine for Pelicans' Rookie Jose Alvarado

Joel Embiid paid the fine for the Pelicans' rookie Jose Alvarado after the two were assessed technical fouls Tuesday night.

By Noah Levick

After double techs, Embiid pays fine for Pelicans rookie Alvarado originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Outside of being NBA players, Joel Embiid and Jose Alvarado don't have much in common.

Embiid is a 7-foot MVP candidate who signed a supermax extension this offseason. If you believe the official height listing, Alvarado is a 6-foot rookie on a two-way contract. The first start of his NBA career was the Pelicans' loss Tuesday to the Sixers; New Orleans was down almost its entire usual starting lineup.

The Sixers struggled against the pesky Pelicans and Embiid got into a confrontation with Alvarado during the second quarter that resulted in both players being assessed technical fouls. The fine for Alvarado apparently didn't seem just to either player.

"We talked during the game," Alvarado told reporters. "It was all love and respect. It was the heat of the moment, nothing personal. Two ball players going at it."

Alvarado tied up Embiid for a loose ball shortly after the double technicals. As the two lined up for the subsequent jump ball, some courtside fans pulled out their phones to capture the atypical size disparity. Embiid won the jump ball, to no one's surprise — Alvarado wisely didn't leap for it — but New Orleans got possession and went the other direction for a Willy Hernangomez and-one layup. 

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid 2 hours ago

Shaq Calls Ben Simmons a ‘Crybaby' While Praising Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers Jan 25

Sixers Vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid Goes for 42 Points and Sixers Overcome Poor Start

The Sixers and Pelicans have wrapped up their regular-season series, so we won't see Alvarado and Embiid match up again this year outside of an improbable NBA Finals matchup.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ersJoel Embiid
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us