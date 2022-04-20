Sixers' Joel Embiid Gets Trolling Revenge on Drake After Game 3

Embiid gets his trolling revenge on Drake after Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid's troubles playing in Toronto, particularly in the postseason, are well-documented. And in the first half of Wednesday's Game 3 vs. the Raptors, the Sixers' superstar big man was once again scuffling.

Embiid had just five points at halftime, and according to Sixers forward Tobias Harris the big man was getting heckled by none other than rap star and Raptors sideline regular Drake:

"In the first half Drake was over there saying [Embiid] can't play here. I said, 'He can play here, for sure.' [Drake] was like, 'Nah, he can't play here.'"

Big talk from a guy in the stands!

But at least for a half, he was right. Embiid was rough in the first half Wednesday, and his teammates said they encouraged him in the locker room to get things back on track.

It worked.

Embiid went off in the second half and overtime for 28 points, including the unreal game-winning three-pointer, and afterwards Embiid was sure to seek out Drake and give him a piece of his mind.

(Warning: Embiid's language in this video is NSFW)

Embiid tells Drake he’s coming for SWEEP after win. 🤣🧹 (via @caro_line_em_up) pic.twitter.com/rYNzAlENAW — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 21, 2022

GET HIM, JOEL.

It's all fun-natured ribbing, undoubtedly the best kind, but in a larger sense I love Embiid getting that shot and having his Toronto struggles behind him. What a perfect way to do it.

Also, Raptors fans have to be sick about their fan ambassador laughing it up with Embiid after he broke their hearts in their arena:

The King of Toronto and some fan who raps pic.twitter.com/H7O0T0wVbG — CliffNotez (@_YoCliff) April 21, 2022

Tough look, Toronto!

See ya Saturday!