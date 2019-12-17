Sixers Injury Update: Joel Embiid Returns to Practice While Josh Richardson Reveals New Injury

CAMDEN, N.J. - When Josh Richardson was asked at practice Tuesday if he was 100 percent, he mentioned the right hamstring tightness that cost him six games isn't bothering him.

Now, he's dealing with a separate injury.

"I'm doing all right," Richardson said. "My hamstring feels good, but I hurt my wrist a little bit in Boston. It's been kind of tough shooting and flicking my wrist. Hopefully I'm getting better and recovering from that."

The injury occurred on the controversial play in the win over the Celtics last Thursday when Richardson and Jaylen Brown went after an inbounds pass late in the game. Richardson said his "whole body landed" on his wrist.

Richardson looked rusty in his first game back from his prolonged absence against Denver. He looked to be returning to form in the Celtics games, but has struggled a bit in the last two. He's gone just 9 of 25 overall and has missed all five of his attempts from three. The career 81.5 percent free throw shooter has gone just 1 of 4 from the line.

He's not listed on the injury report and practiced Tuesday so it shouldn't affect his availability. Despite coming off a sluggish loss against the Nets Sunday, Richardson is glad for the two days off before the team plays Miami Wednesday.

"I'm not going to lie," Richardson said, "usually it's good to get right back at it because it's the NBA and you have a lot of games, but for me personally it was good to just sit out and be still for a minute. After practice, I can tell all the guys are ready to go again."

"All the guys" includes Joel Embiid, who returned to practice and is expected to play after missing Sunday's game with an upper respiratory illness.

Embiid could be seen after practice working with his trainer, Drew Hanlen. Embiid has worked with Hanlen in the past, but it's not a common occurrence to see players work with their personal coaches in a setting open to the media.

Embiid leads the NBA in post ups per game by a healthy margin and he's taken a half a three less per game. But the purpose of Hanlen's visit was because Embiid had been unhappy with his post play in recent games. As the All-Star center continues to see double and triple teams, he's figuring out ways to be better, whether that's scoring or passing out of it.

And, of course, limiting turnovers.

"The main thing about being in the post is all about balance and the whole season I feel like my balance had been off," Embiid said. "I've got to stay low, so that you're ready for anything. When you stay high, that is when you turn the ball over, and I can see it - every time I'm high or I'm not low, that happens all the time. It's all about balance and staying low and being decisive."

