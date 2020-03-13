Sixers Have Been Asked to Self-Quarantine, Coronavirus Testing Being Arranged

The Sixers have advised their players, coaches and select support staff to begin a temporary self-quarantine, a team official told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday. The team is in the process of organizing testing for players for the coronavirus, as well as for staff who came in close contact or exhibit symptoms, the official said.

The 76ers players will be tested for COVID-19 after playing a team that previously played against the Utah Jazz, according to NBC10 sports reporter John Clark. Two Jazz players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday night, the Sixers beat the Pistons before the NBA decided to suspend the 2019-20 season. Detroit on Saturday played the Utah Jazz, who have had two players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, reportedly test positive for the coronavirus. The Pistons said in a statement Thursday that "players, coaches, basketball staff and travel party" have been asked to self-isolate.

The Sixers on Thursday released an official statement.

The Philadelphia 76ers are supportive of the NBA's decision to suspend the season. The health and well-being of our fans, players, staff members, partners and communities are of the utmost importance, and we remain in close communication with the NBA, public health, state and local officials in charting a path forward. As we navigate the coming weeks, we recognize that our staff members are family and the heartbeat of the organization. As such, we are committed to assisting our arena associates through this period. "In this time of need, we need to band together and take care of people," Managing Partner Josh Harris stated. "Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another." The 76ers also extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the many talented doctors, nurses, medical professionals and emergency services personnel who are working tirelessly to address this matter of public health. We will provide further updates as soon as possible.

The Wells Fargo Center also released a statement Thursday indicating all events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that NBA owners are "encouraging of commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the league's suspension in 30 days."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.