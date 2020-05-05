Sixers Giving Fans Ticket Refunds, Rollover Options as Coronavirus Suspension Continues

The Sixers are communicating with season ticket holders on Tuesday to lay out ticket refund and rollover options during the coronavirus pandemic, a team official told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Per the official, the first option season ticket holders, partial plan holders and group package holders will have is to rollover tickets from the final 10 scheduled regular-season home games into next season, even though no games have been canceled at this stage. The official said season ticket holders were not charged in April and won't be charged in May, and claimed that 25 other NBA teams did charge ticket holders during this period.

Charges will resume on June 12, the official said, but the team is willing to accommodate fans who may have difficulty making payments, and will deal with such situations on a case-by-case basis.

The second option season ticket holders will have is simple - a cash refund.

StubHub, a ticket partner of the Sixers, has different policies. While StubHub cannot issue refunds until games are officially canceled, those who bought individual tickets through StubHub will have the option of receiving either a cash refund or a 120% credit.

Flyers Offer Refunds, Credits

The Flyers, who also call the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia home, are offering fans with tickets to any of their remaining home games to request a refund or get a credit toward future events, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

For FAQ's on our updated ticket policies, click here: https://t.co/jG6wVdSa2E pic.twitter.com/ZSS2FcGUUz — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 5, 2020

The hockey team's release (which you can read here) addressed all fans who had held tickets for the remainder of 2019-20 — from season plans to single games, group tickets and those who purchased through the Flyers or a secondary website.

