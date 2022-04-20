Sixers Fans Using Free Throw Beef to Donate to Canada Charity

Sixers fans using free throw beef to donate to Canadian charity originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers fans are fiercely loyal to their team, especially in the face of opposing teams’ fans/coaches/players aiming trash talk at them. But some Sixers fans are taking a major gripe from the Raptors and putting their efforts toward a great cause.

In case you missed it, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been politicking through the media that the officiating through the first two games of the series hasn’t been exactly to his liking. The Sixers have taken 64 free throws to Toronto’s 35 so far, but we all know this is how the Sixers operate.

In fact, Joel Embiid had some choice words for Nurse at the end of Game 2 about it.

On Sixers Reddit, a comment made by Reddit user tj5jr got the ball rolling.

One thing led to another, and now dozens of Sixers fans will be donating money to the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada, a wonderful non-profit organization that does great things for First Nation children and their families in Canada. Here is a link to their site if you want to donate.

This is a fantastic example of fans taking something that otherwise fosters hostility, and using their collective efforts for positive change.

Bravo, Sixers fans.