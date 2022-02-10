Sixers Fans' Reactions to Ben Simmons-James Harden Trade Are Amazing

Sixers fans' reactions to Simmons-Harden trade are amazing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Sixers broke the internet on Thursday, sending Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden and busting the current Joel Embiid championship window wide open.
It was a day literally half a year in the making, and the payoff was clearly felt around the Twittersphere as Sixers fans came together to absolutely scream and get these jokes off about Simmons getting shipped out and Harden arriving.
MORE: Joel Embiid buries Simmons with greatest Twitter troll ever
The overwhelming reaction to the deal as the details of the swap rolled in?
Extremely positive:
That's just a sampling of what I saw on my timeline as the tweets whizzed by, fast and free. It was the Wild West out there.
It seems most fans are convinced the acquisition of Harden, despite giving up Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, should be enough to spur this team to new heights this year and beyond. I tend to agree.
Philadelphia 76ers
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
MORE: Sixers acquire James Harden, deal Ben Simmons to Nets
Harden and Embiid should for one of the more unstoppable ball handler-big man duos of the last 25 years thanks to the pairing's unique skillsets, and the entire city is fired up for a legit shot at the NBA Finals.
The best news, though, is that the trade is in the rearview and we can all move on from the Ben Simmons trade saga drama.
What a wild ride.