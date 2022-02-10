Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Fans' Reactions to Ben Simmons-James Harden Trade Are Amazing

As news rolled in of the Sixers' mega-deal sending Ben Simmons to the Nets for James Harden, Sixers fans from all over lost their collective minds.

By Adam Hermann

Sixers fans' reactions to Simmons-Harden trade are amazing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers broke the internet on Thursday, sending Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden and busting the current Joel Embiid championship window wide open. 

It was a day literally half a year in the making, and the payoff was clearly felt around the Twittersphere as Sixers fans came together to absolutely scream and get these jokes off about Simmons getting shipped out and Harden arriving.

MORE: Joel Embiid buries Simmons with greatest Twitter troll ever

The overwhelming reaction to the deal as the details of the swap rolled in?

Extremely positive:

That's just a sampling of what I saw on my timeline as the tweets whizzed by, fast and free. It was the Wild West out there.

It seems most fans are convinced the acquisition of Harden, despite giving up Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, should be enough to spur this team to new heights this year and beyond. I tend to agree.

MORE: Sixers acquire James Harden, deal Ben Simmons to Nets

Harden and Embiid should for one of the more unstoppable ball handler-big man duos of the last 25 years thanks to the pairing's unique skillsets, and the entire city is fired up for a legit shot at the NBA Finals.

The best news, though, is that the trade is in the rearview and we can all move on from the Ben Simmons trade saga drama.

What a wild ride.

