Sixers Fans' Reactions to Ben Simmons-James Harden Trade Are Amazing

Sixers fans' reactions to Simmons-Harden trade are amazing

The Sixers broke the internet on Thursday, sending Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden and busting the current Joel Embiid championship window wide open.

It was a day literally half a year in the making, and the payoff was clearly felt around the Twittersphere as Sixers fans came together to absolutely scream and get these jokes off about Simmons getting shipped out and Harden arriving.

Joel Embiid buries Simmons with greatest Twitter troll ever

The overwhelming reaction to the deal as the details of the swap rolled in?

Extremely positive:

Yall this trade almost made me forget to pick my kids up — Zák (@zoxedwards) February 10, 2022

Daryl Morey finally getting James Harden after making it his mission for a year and a half pic.twitter.com/SicQ58FiWF — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) February 10, 2022

Maxey

Harden

Thybulle

Harris

Embiid



That’s a legitimate championship starting five — Patrick (@76Iggles) February 10, 2022

3.10.22 😤 — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) February 10, 2022

I AM HOOTING AND I AM HOLLERING OVER HERE — Dan Craig (@Ohh_Danny_Boy) February 10, 2022

MOREY BREAKING THROUGH THE DEAL ZONE pic.twitter.com/utFdSvIBPm — shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 10, 2022

Going to cry — Steve Lipman (@SteveJLipman) February 10, 2022

They said we were lucky to get CJ 💀💀💀 — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) February 10, 2022

Daryl Morey got JAMES HARDEN for a guy that hadn’t played all year, and obviously was a total liability when it mattered, and kept Maxey out of the deal.



GM of the Year. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) February 10, 2022

We still have our young talent and Harden 😱😱😱😱 this is crazy — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) February 10, 2022

The Sixers won this trade. Terrible trade for the Nets. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 10, 2022

2027????!!!! HA HA HA HA https://t.co/dHqBfrAGgG — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) February 10, 2022

MOREY IS A GOD — drew (@Dcorrigan50) February 10, 2022

Morey the MASTERMIND — Ben (@bpdunst) February 10, 2022

That's just a sampling of what I saw on my timeline as the tweets whizzed by, fast and free. It was the Wild West out there.

It seems most fans are convinced the acquisition of Harden, despite giving up Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, should be enough to spur this team to new heights this year and beyond. I tend to agree.

Sixers acquire James Harden, deal Ben Simmons to Nets

Harden and Embiid should for one of the more unstoppable ball handler-big man duos of the last 25 years thanks to the pairing's unique skillsets, and the entire city is fired up for a legit shot at the NBA Finals.

The best news, though, is that the trade is in the rearview and we can all move on from the Ben Simmons trade saga drama.

What a wild ride.