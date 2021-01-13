James Harden

Sixers Fans React to James Harden Blockbuster Deal Between Rockets, Nets

Sixers fans had a real roller coaster of a Wednesday as trade talks swirled. See how they reacted to the blockbuster deal sending James Harden to the Nets.

By Adam Hermann

Sixers fans' hilarious reactions to Harden mega trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wednesday saw the noise surrounding a James Harden trade to the Sixers reach a cacophony. It seemed like a Harden-for-Ben Simmons was imminent, dropping any minute.

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

James Harden 5 hours ago

Sizing Up Eastern Conference's Potential Contenders After James Harden Trade

Ben Simmons 6 hours ago

Ben Simmons Must Prove Now He Was Worth Keeping

And then... Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for a ransom of picks, pick swaps, and players being scattered out into the larger NBA diaspora.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The Sixers remain unchanged, but the team's fans? They took it pretty hard, because their hopes were so, so high.

Here's a sampling of the reactions in the minutes after Harden-to-Brooklyn was announced:

Yeah. To come so close to landing a mega-star and then be rebuffed at the last minute is never easy.

But at least a couple Sixers fans were happy, or at the very least relieved, that the team didn't part with cornerstone Ben Simmons or exciting rookie Tyrese Maxey:

In the end, the Sixers have seemed like an excellent team when healthy this year. There are no promises of health as the season continues during an ongoing global pandemic, but perhaps President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey simply wants to see what this team has in the tank.

Or perhaps he was outbid. We may never know. But Sixers fans, for a few hours, had the fleeting excitement of stardom - and then it vanished.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

James HardenSixersBen SimmonsPhiladelphia 76ersTyrese Maxey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us