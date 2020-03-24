Joel Embiid has pledged to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief efforts, a league source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The All-Star center will also help Sixers employees who will suffer financially because of salary reductions while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne first reported Embiid's pledge.

Philadelphia 76ers star @JoelEmbiid has decided to pledge $500K to COVID-19 medical relief—to help survival and protection efforts in the community. AND he’s committed to helping Sixers employees who will suffer financial hardship in light of the franchise’s salary reductions. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 24, 2020

In a statement Monday night regarding the temporary salary reductions for some employees, Sixers CEO Scott O'Neil said, "To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week."

A three-time All-Star starter, Embiid was selected third in the 2014 NBA draft by the Sixers. After missing his first two seasons because of injury, he's become a face of the franchise and one of the league's best big men.

Embiid has been in self-isolation since March 11 and researching the best ways to assist doctors and nurses, according to Shelburne.

Embiid, who has been in self-isolation since 3/11, has been studying the best ways to help the doctors and nurses on the front lines, who are treating patients with COVID-19. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 24, 2020

The Sixers announced last Thursday that at least three members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

