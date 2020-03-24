embiid to the rescue

Sixers’ Embiid Pledges $500K to Coronavirus Relief, Team Workers Taking Pay Cut

By Noah Levick

Joel Embiid has pledged to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief efforts, a league source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The All-Star center will also help Sixers employees who will suffer financially because of salary reductions while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

In a statement Monday night regarding the temporary salary reductions for some employees, Sixers CEO Scott O'Neil said, "To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week." 

A three-time All-Star starter, Embiid was selected third in the 2014 NBA draft by the Sixers. After missing his first two seasons because of injury, he's become a face of the franchise and one of the league's best big men. 

Embiid has been in self-isolation since March 11 and researching the best ways to assist doctors and nurses, according to Shelburne.

The Sixers announced last Thursday that at least three members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. 

