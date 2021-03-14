Sixers Dominate Spurs as Fans Return to Wells Fargo Center

3 observations after Sixers dominate Spurs in front of home fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday night’s game between the Sixers and Spurs at Wells Fargo Center wasn’t normal in every way, but it featured familiar Philadelphia sports sights and sounds.

No fake crowd noise was required for the first time at a Sixers home game since last March 11, the day that the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Approximately 3,100 fans were allowed to attend, and they made substantial noise in supporting the Sixers and doing the polar opposite for the Spurs.

No need for fake crowd noise tonight for the first time at Wells Fargo Center since last March 11: pic.twitter.com/U9n5Y3JfAx — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) March 14, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Philly welcome for the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/yYxuT8wyHI — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) March 14, 2021

They had a lot to cheer about as the Sixers improved to 17-3 at home and 27-12 overall with a 134-99 victory. The outcome was decided well before the fourth quarter began.

Tobias Harris had a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Seth Curry recorded 21 points and four assists, while Ben Simmons had 14 points and nine assists.

Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), DeMar DeRozan (personal reasons) and LaMarcus Aldridge (not with team) did not play. Paul Reed, Rayjon Tucker and Isaiah Joe joined the Sixers after their time in the G League “bubble” in Orlando, Florida, with Joe and Reed appearing in the fourth period.

The Sixers’ next game is Monday night at home against the Knicks. Here are three observations on their blowout win over San Antonio:

Another start for Bradley

Tony Bradley started and, unlike Friday night in Chicago when he was flawless on his seven field-goal attempts, missed a shot. He recorded four points on 2-for-3 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes.

Bradley did his best to contest shots at the rim, maintaining verticality well and bothering Spurs layups, but Embiid is irreplaceable in that department. When Sixers perimeter players were caught on screens, Bradley sometimes struggled to corral the ball handler. Both Bradley and Dwight Howard unsurprisingly played deep drop pick-and-roll coverage on most possessions.

One quality of Bradley's that should benefit the Sixers in Embiid’s absence is his rebounding. He grabbed 16.1 percent of offensive rebounds and 21.2 percent of defensive rebounds last season, per Cleaning the Glass, well above league average in both categories.

Head coach Doc Rivers noted pregame that making up for Embiid’s rebounding (11.5 per game) is an area of focus. So far, so good, as the team outrebounded San Antonio 54-32.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Rivers sticks with Bradley as a starter. As long as Bradley is holding his own and the Sixers are playing good basketball, we imagine he will, especially since he likes how Howard looks with the Sixers’ bench players. Simmons and Mike Scott are other center options for Rivers to consider in certain situations.

Speedy Simmons starts rolling, Harris does it all

Simmons returned to the floor after a two-game absence because he was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. In terms of scoring, it took him a while to get going. His first basket was a righty jump hook with 7:42 left in the first half.

He still was fast, creative and dangerous in transition. Simmons’ pace and passing facilitated Danny Green’s strong start as the former Spur scored 11 of the Sixers’ first 15 points.

Ben's back, which means no-look assists are back 😤 pic.twitter.com/m35XkzPt1l — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 14, 2021

Late in the second quarter, Simmons ramped up his physicality, demanding the ball on consecutive post possessions and producing three points. He started and finished a fast break soon after, indicating that he’d fully shaken off any rust.

Nothing to see here, just a super overrated play by a super overrated player 😤 pic.twitter.com/b26lkQEi3b — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 14, 2021

Though Simmons didn’t have a huge scoring game without Embiid like when he posted a career-high 42 points last month, the efficient offense provided by Curry, Harris and Green was key. That trio combined for 60 points on 43 field-goal attempts, a recipe for success with an All-Star center averaging 29.9 points per game sidelined.

Harris was particularly aggressive, perhaps determined to show he was worthy of All-Star selection. While his scoring numbers will be an obvious item of interest during the time Embiid is out, the Sixers should be thrilled if he passes and rebounds as he did against he Spurs.

Sixers’ bench stays hot

For about two minutes in the first period, the Sixers played a lineup of Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Harris and Howard. Harris’ playmaking was useful with that group as he found Howard on a fast-break lob and converted a floater off of a pick-and-roll with the veteran center. Howard had a big smile after his first slam in front of Sixers fans (for the home team).

AIRBORN DWIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IwqphwH3LL — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 14, 2021

Rivers then turned to an all-bench lineup as Scott replaced Howard with two minutes left in the first. The second unit sustained the Sixers’ early momentum, with everyone on the floor seeming to chip in something positive. Howard threw down a put-back slam and hit Scott on a backdoor cut for a dunk. Thybulle rejected a Patty Mills jump shot from behind. Korkmaz made two jumpers, one from beyond the arc and one from inside of it.

It’s been difficult to identify many faults during the Sixers’ first three games after the All-Star break, all comfortable wins. Despite the team’s unfortunate injuries and absences, the players available have executed their roles and gelled with each other.

That’s not to say the Sixers are perfect or can’t be improved, but president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and the front office are taking notes on it all ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.