Sixers' Daryl Morey Fined by NBA for Deleted James Harden Tweet

The NBA announced Monday that it has fined Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey for a deleted tweet about James Harden.

By Noah Levick

It's no secret that Daryl Morey is an admirer of James Harden’s.

Despite that, the NBA announced Monday a recent tweet Morey deleted about the 2017-18 NBA MVP violated its anti-tampering rule, fining the Sixers president of basketball operations $50,000.

Below is the tweet in question from Morey. It appears to be an automated recognition of Harden breaking the Rockets’ franchise assist record on Dec. 20 of last year.

Indeed, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Morey told the NBA it was an automated tweet and an “inadvertent post.”

Harden would like to be traded from the Rockets and the Sixers are reportedly among the teams with interest. Perhaps that explains the strict enforcement of the anti-tampering rule, although it seems clear Morey’s tweet was innocuous and not intended as a brazen, public attempt to sway Harden to Philadelphia.

It’s not as if Harden or the Rockets needed reminding that he's the franchise’s assist leader, and there’s no apparent way in which doing so could somehow benefit the Sixers. Morey has also said much more flattering things about Harden in the past during their eight years together with the Rockets.

Nevertheless, everything Harden-related is under intense scrutiny at the moment, and Twitter feeds are evidently no exception.

