Sixers Blow Big Lead to Bucks, Let Winning Streak Slip Away in Overtime

3 observations after Sixers blow big lead, let streak slip away in OT

The first half of Wednesday night's game at Wells Fargo Center seemed too good to be true for the Sixers.

They led the Bucks by as many as 19 points in the second quarter and appeared well on their way to a seventh straight victory. Milwaukee was never out of the game, though, with the Sixers unable to make a decisive run. The Bucks overtook the Sixers in the fourth quarter and, up by seven with 52.8 seconds left, looked to have a win secure.

However, the Sixers had an improbable comeback of their own in store, capped by Furkan Korkmaz’s game-tying three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left. He sunk an open shot from the left corner after Donte DiVincenzo flew past him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 15 rebounds and five assists) was the best player on the floor in overtime, leading the Bucks to a wild 109-105 win.

Tobias Harris had 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting and nine rebounds, while Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Simmons made a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, his third of the season.

Seth Curry limped back to the locker room with 7:23 left in the fourth period after slipping near the basket on a fast break. He sprained his left ankle, the Sixers announced, and did not return.

The 28-13 Sixers will conclude their four-game homestand Saturday against the Kings.

Here are three observations on their overtime loss to Milwaukee:

Simmons and Sixers stymie Antetokounmpo in first half

Antetokounmpo had four points and four turnovers at halftime.

Sixers fans gave him a loud, mocking cheer after he air-balled a three-point try late in the first half with the Sixers leading by 18 points. The “Greek Freak” air-balled his first shot of the second half, too, as Simmons blocked off his path to the rim and watched his fadeaway jumper come up well short.

Speaking of frustration, Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) was called for a technical foul early in the third quarter. Neither brother was pleased with the officiating.

Simmons had an off shooting night, missing a few decent looks around the basket and hitting 6 of 16 field goals.

Embiid, who watched the game from the Sixers bench in an orange hoodie and slippers as he rehabs from a left knee bone bruise, was the Sixers’ main defender on Antetokounmpo last season, helping limit him to an 8-for-27 shooting performance in the team’s Christmas win over Milwaukee.

Simmons has proven himself to be among the league’s most versatile defenders and was up for this challenge, even though Antetokoump was tremendous in the second half and overtime.

Early defensive excellence not enough

The Bucks scored only 31 first-half points. They shot 26.7 percent from the floor and 1 for 17 from three-point territory.

Those numbers are rare to see in the modern NBA, especially for a team that had averaged over 130 points per game since the All-Star break. While there was some good fortune involved for the Sixers with every Bucks player being cold from long range simultaneously, the team’s defensive effort and commitment were outstanding across the board.

The Bucks were without backup point guard D.J. Augustin after reportedly sending him to Houston in a trade for P.J. Tucker. That might help explain some of their first-half offensive woes, although the Sixers played a huge part.

Danny Green, who scored 18 points in the game, drew an early charge on Antetokounmpo, establishing that Simmons wouldn’t be the only body in his way. Every Bucks opponent intends to wall off Antetokounmpo and prevent him from gaining downhill momentum, but it’s an incredibly difficult task.

Harris also deserves individual credit for playing strong defense on Khris Middleton, who scored 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting. One one third-quarter play, Harris slid his feet to cut off Middleton’s drive and then simply ripped the ball from his hands.

Asked pregame if Harris has improved defensively since he coached him on the Clippers, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had no hesitation.

“Definitely,” he said. “This year, I’m telling you he just came in engaged. It’s the things we talked about over the summer, that we had him he could do better. Be a better passer — he’s been an amazing passer this year. Be a better rebounder — he’s been an unbelievable rebounder. Be a better defender — he’s done all three. All three of those have been ticked off for him. Quick decisions, he’s doing that. He’s been great for us.”

It was inevitable that the Bucks would start clicking offensively, and they indeed improved after halftime. After trailing by 19 in the second quarter, Milwaukee took a 78-76 lead on an Antetokounmpo dunk with 8:18 remaining.

Physically and mentally, Antetokounpo and the Bucks wear opponents down. That’s not an excuse for blowing a 19-point lead, though, as the Sixers could’ve sealed this game with better second-half execution. It was unfortunate and costly that their own outside shooting problems coincided with the Bucks finding an offensive groove.

Howard features in another physical contest

Dwight Howard has enjoyed the experience of playing in front of fans at Wells Fargo Center. The feeling appears mutual for those who have watched the 35-year-old do his thing — swat shots, grab offensive rebounds, screen, roll and smile while doing all of it — at an impressive level.

When Tony Bradley picked up two early fouls, Rivers turned to Howard earlier than usual. Howard has been at the center of good things for the Sixers often since the All-Star break, with Rivers joking Tuesday that he must have been rejuvenated by “the drinks he had in Puerto Rico or wherever he went for the break.”

In addition to his typical hustle and enthusiasm, Howard did a solid job anchoring the Sixers’ defense. Milwaukee struggled to score with him on the floor in the first half as the Sixers built a 35-20 lead.

Whenever Howard asked for a little more volume from the fans, they were happy to oblige.

Howard and Bobby Portis were each called for technical fouls late in the third quarter as the game’s physicality ratcheted up with the Bucks looking to stage their comeback.

Another takeaway for the Sixers on the center front: Rivers used Simmons at the five for the final 4:02 of the first half. Milwaukee also didn’t have any conventional centers on the floor, so perhaps it was a situation where the Sixers felt Simmons’ athleticism was a better fit than Bradley’s size. The Bucks outscored the Sixers by one point during that stretch, trailing the Sixers by 14 at halftime.