Sixers Beat Raptors in Game 1, Sparked by Record-Setting Maxey

The Sixers wanted to make a statement at home in the first game of the playoffs. And the Sixer speaking loudest Saturday night was Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey became the youngest Sixer ever with 30 points or more in a playoff game as the Sixers took Game 1 from the Raptors, 131-111.

Maxey had 21 points in the 3rd quarter alone. That's the most points by a Sixer in a playoff quarter since Allen Iverson, Sixers announcer Kate Scott said during the broadcast.

Maxey finished with 38 points. James Harden had 22 points.

