Sixers at Raptors: With Matisse Thybulle Ineligible, Sixers Drop a Tight Game

If the Sixers face the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, there’s no evidence to suggest it’ll be easy.

Toronto troubled the Sixers again Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, erasing an early 15-point deficit and earning a 119-114 win.

Pascal Siakam posted a 37-point triple-double and Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points.

Joel Embiid recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 22 points, while James Harden went for 13 points on 3-for-12 shooting and 15 assists.

The Sixers are 49-31 after losing three of four regular-season games to the Raptors. They're fourth in the Eastern Conference standings following the Bucks' win over the Celtics. That result moved Milwaukee to 50-30 and Boston to 50-31. Both teams would win tiebreakers over the Sixers. The 47-33 Raptors are fifth in the East.

Matisse Thybulle was ineligible to play Thursday night. The game was the Sixers’ first in Toronto since players had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Canada.

Fred VanVleet (right knee injury management), OG Anunoby (right quadriceps contusion) and Yuta Watanabe (left quadriceps soreness) were out for Toronto.

The Sixers’ regular season will end with home games Saturday afternoon against the Pacers and Sunday night against the Pistons. Here are observations on their loss to the Raptors:

Green starts and shoots well

After receiving his 2019 NBA championship ring in a long-awaited pregame ceremony, Danny Green started in Thybulle’s place and canned a corner three-pointer for the Sixers’ first basket off of a Harden drive-and-kick.

The most obvious advantage to starting Green over Thybulle is the improved shooting and spacing around the Sixers’ stars, and the team delivered on that concept immediately. Maxey started 2 for 2 from long range, as did Tobias Harris.

The Sixers followed up their franchise-record 23 made threes Tuesday by beginning 7 for 8. Harden's shooting is a clear concern, but he’s been sharp as a passer whenever he’s gotten a half step on his man and the defense has hinted at collapsing.

It took a while, but the Raptors turned very hot, too. In a somewhat strange first half, Toronto shot 10 of 19 from three-point range and just 9 for 26 from inside the arc.

A legitimate silver lining from the loss was that Green had a great shooting game and played 39 minutes without a problem. He drained a season-high six long-distance tries on seven attempts, including an awkward, off-balance attempt late in the fourth quarter. The three-time champion won't do that every outing in the postseason, but it'd be excellent for the Sixers if he's in a nice shooting rhythm.

Cameroonians star

Embiid’s first basket gave the Sixers a 17-2 lead. Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa and the Raptors battled to front Embiid and limit his clean, one-on-one opportunities, but he still scored his customary 10 first-quarter points.

Neither Embiid (0 for 4) nor Siakam (1 for 7) had good three-point shooting nights, but the two Cameroon natives were effective in plenty of other areas.

Siakam played a brilliant third quarter. He attacked a perceived mismatch against Georges Niang on a couple of occasions, but Siakam’s success wasn’t all about who was guarding him. Over the final few minutes of the third, he made a tough fadeaway jumper, a long pull-up over Embiid, and a leaner with 1.8 seconds left.

As he's done so often this season, Maxey stepped into the spotlight in the fourth quarter. With the Sixers down 102-92, he recorded a personal 7-0 run that included a difficult and-one layup and a turnaround elbow jumper.

However, Siakam and Trent carried the Raptors across the line, and Harden didn't finish strong. After hitting two foul shots with 9:52 to go, he was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting with a turnover the rest of the game.

Reed over Jordan

Paul Reed got 2 minutes and 43 seconds alongside DeAndre Jordan when the Sixers lost to the Raptors on March 20. He played instead of Jordan on Thursday as Embiid’s backup, seeing extended minutes with Harden for the first time and posting five points on 2-for-2 shooting and seven rebounds.

Reed’s second-quarter stint was characteristically action-packed and unpredictable, for better and for worse. Thaddeus Young swiped the ball from Reed in the backcourt right after a steal by the 22-year-old, leading to a Gary Trent Jr. three that put the Raptors up 35-34. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers called timeout.

Rivers reasonably opted against pulling the plug on Reed. In the second quarter, Reed snagged a contested defensive board, sprinted down the floor, snatched a missed Maxey layup, and converted an and-one hoop. Those sorts of sequences are far more common in the G League, but they’re also doable for Reed at the NBA level.

Ultimately, the Sixers’ minutes with Embiid on the bench continued to be highly negative. In Reed’s 11 minutes, the team was outscored by 13 points. One of the many reasons for that disparity was the lack of pick-and-roll chemistry between Harden and Reed. That wasn’t a surprise given the duo's inexperience.

The logical question after Thursday’s game is whether Rivers would again prefer Reed in a first-round series against Toronto. In our view, it's helpful to have speedy, athletic players and switchable defenders against the Raptors, who inevitably create cross-matches and force every member of the opposition to play transition defense. Reed’s not a known playoff quantity and might make bad mistakes, but Jordan has appeared in zero playoff games since 2017. When Harden and Jordan have shared the court, the Sixers’ net rating is minus-16.5, per Cleaning the Glass. At a minimum, it would not make sense to believe Jordan minutes in a Toronto series would go well.

The Sixers technically used a nine-player rotation, though Furkan Korkmaz appeared for only two minutes in the first half. Toronto only used eight players and the Sixers' second unit had a 23-17 scoring edge.