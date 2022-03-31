Sixers at Pistons: Sixers Flounder in Fourth Quarter, Lose Third Straight Game

3 observations after Sixers flounder in fourth, lose to Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With all due respect to the Pistons, they're not in the same class as the Suns and Bucks.

Nevertheless, the Sixers floundered in the fourth quarter Thursday night, falling in Detroit after losses to Milwaukee and Phoenix.

Led by Cade Cunningham's 27 points, the Pistons snapped a three-game skid with a 102-94 win at Little Caesars Arena. Saddiq Bey added 20.

Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds. James Harden posted 18 points on 4-for-15 shooting, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The 46-30 Sixers will return home and play the Hornets on Saturday afternoon. Here are observations on their defeat to the Pistons:

Cunningham impressive

Matisse Thybulle opened on Cunningham, who followed up a 34-point night Tuesday against the Nets by scoring Detroit’s first four.

Overall, both Thybulle and the Sixers started strong defensively. The Sixers went up 14-6 when Thybulle stole the ball and threw it ahead to Tyrese Maxey for a layup. And they should have taken an 18-8 lead after another Thybulle theft and ensuing open layup. He failed to take the golden opportunity, though, and Cory Joseph made the miss hurt with a three-pointer seconds later.

Cunningham showed off why he was the No. 1 pick, playing with physicality, craftiness, maturity and variety.

Thybulle posted four points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. He played a few fourth-quarter minutes, though head coach Doc Rivers later turned back to Georges Niang. It seemed that absolutely nothing worked for the Sixers in the fourth.

Long way to go with the details

Embiid and Harden got plenty of in-game practice handling pick-and-roll switches.

As Embiid noted after losing Tuesday to the Bucks, both himself and Harden should generally have mismatches when opponents switch. That’s exactly how it looked in Thursday’s first quarter. Harden fed Embiid at the nail and the big man drove right at Bey, drawing two free throws. On the Sixers’ next possession, Harden kept the ball and sunk a step-back three-pointer.

However, the Sixers’ decision-making certainly wasn’t flawless. The 6-foot-3 Joseph was happy to watch Embiid attempt a fadeaway jumper over him in the second quarter, and the Pistons quickly turned Embiid’s miss into a Marvin Bagley III dunk, cutting the Sixers’ lead to 47-46. The team then leaned toward Harden isolations, and he shot 0 for 3 over the final three minutes of the first half.

The Sixers led by four points at intermission mainly because Embiid and Harden combined for 18 free throw attempts and the Pistons had just four. Detroit narrowed the disparity in the second half, though; the Sixers ended with a 28-15 advantage in free throw attempts.

To start the third quarter, the Sixers used the Pistons’ switching to create especially favorable post-ups for Embiid. After Detroit double teamed, the Sixers swung the ball around the perimeter and Maxey eventually slid past a hard closeout to drop in a floater. And against single coverage, Embiid faced up on Bey and generated an easy layup for himself.

Talent won’t always guarantee points against switching, though. With Harden isolating late in the shot clock, the Pistons threw a double team at him and then deflected a pass intended for Thybulle out of bounds. Bey surprised Embiid in a similar fashion, sneaking in for a steal as the the five-time All-Star started backing down Joseph from the nail. The turnover was one of Embiid's seven. Reviewing film and gaining more experience together should help, but the Sixers won’t be as far along as many other playoff teams in terms of communication and instinctive, in-game problem solving.

Embiid was great in an 18-point third quarter, though the period ended with concern for the Sixers. Harden collided with Cunningham on a drive and appeared to grab his groin area. He subbed out with 17.5 seconds left in the third but returned at the beginning of the fourth.

Both Harden and his teammates played poorly down the stretch in a messy meltdown full of turnovers, missed jumpers and defensive breakdowns. Detroit outscored the Sixers 29-15 in the fourth to pick up its 21st win. That's not the end of the world, but it's a dreadful performance for a team that's aiming to win a championship.

Bench thoroughly ineffective

Though the Sixers briefly played without a traditional center at one point, DeAndre Jordan was Embiid's primary backup following a game outside the rotation.

The Pistons had a nine-point edge in Jordan's 10 minutes.

As always, there were many contributing factors behind the drop-off without Embiid. In his first stint, Niang had a three-point attempt blocked and gave the ball away on a casual pass for Harden. Furkan Korkmaz constantly trailed Frank Jackson, which resulted in a back-door layup, a foul, and an open three. Fortunately for Korkmaz, the long-range try went in and out.

Detroit held a 21-0 bench scoring advantage at halftime. Shake Milton finally broke the ice with a three-pointer late in the third quarter, but the minutes without the Sixers' starters were again rough. Jordan has not provided much in the way of rim protection or ability to defend small-ball centers. Former Delaware Blue Coat Braxton Key cut Detroit's deficit to 85-82 with a wide-open corner three, Killian Hayes made a floater over Jordan, and the Sixers led by just a point when Embiid checked in for his final stint.

While it doesn't excuse the Sixers' play in the back half of the fourth quarter, watching leads dwindle is disheartening. And that's been happening quite a bit for the Sixers.