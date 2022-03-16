Sixers at Cavs: Joel Embiid Scores 35 Points in a Birthday Win

3 observations after Embiid scores 35 points, Sixers pull off win over Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The game after blowing a 19-point lead to the Nuggets, the Sixers saw a 17-point advantage vanish Wednesday night in Cleveland.

They worked through that significant speed bump, though, and pulled out a 118-114 win to move to 42-26 this season.

Joel Embiid recorded 35 points on 13-for-19 shooting, 17 rebounds and five assists.

James Harden posted 21 points and 11 assists. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points.

Darius Garland's 22 points and seven assists led Cleveland. In addition to All-Star center Jarrett Allen (left middle finger fracture), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade were out for the Cavs with injuries.

The Sixers will begin a three-game homestead Friday against the Mavericks. Here are observations on their win over the Cavs:

Not a bad half from Sixers’ top four

The Sixers grabbed an early 19-4 lead with scoring from every starter, including a Matisse Thybulle alley-oop dunk courtesy of Harden and a strong driving layup by Tobias Harris.

Thybulle continued to display occasional offensive promise alongside Harden, but he missed great looks in the paint and went 1 for 5 on first-quarter field goals. He did knock down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer in the second period and was a key part of the Sixers’ solid defensive effort to begin the game. Cleveland opened 2 for 12 from the floor and 0 for 10 from three-point range. The Sixers were fortunate on a few of those misses, but the team’s defensive focus was good in a second straight fast start.

Thybulle was called for his third foul with seven minutes and 34 seconds left in the second quarter, though, as the officials ruled his block of a Garland jumper wasn’t clean. His foul trouble meant more minutes for Danny Green, who was glad to play his part in an excellent offensive half. The Sixers reached 72 points before the break on a buzzer-beating Harris three-pointer, their most in a first half this season.

Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Harris combined for 59 of those points on 23-for-31 shooting. They also recorded 11 of the team’s 14 assists and only turned the ball over twice.

Harden attempted just four first-half field goals, but that’s not automatically a cause for consternation. Many opponents will be determined to make him give up the ball with hard hedges and blitzes, especially during Embiid’s stints on the bench. What’s most important is that Harden exploits the defense’s aggression to put his teammates in favorable spots and seeks out his own shot when that’s the Sixers’ best option. If he creates efficient offense, he’s doing his job well.

Embiid important early and late

Embiid was a game-time decision because of back soreness, but he was immediately dominant on his 28th birthday and played all but the final 44.8 seconds of the first quarter.

He made his first six field goals, sinking all sorts of mid-range jumpers and throwing down a dunk after a pick-and-roll with Harden.

Though the Sixers began the third quarter badly, it appeared Embiid might hold off the Cavs' push. After Cleveland trimmed its deficit down to six on a Lauri Markkanen dunk, Embiid responded with a put-back, and-one layup and a slam that stemmed from a Harden pick-and-roll. Maxey hit several timely shots during that stretch, too.

The Sixers couldn't hold off the Cavs' comeback, though, and a Brandon Goodwin three put Cleveland up 87-85.

In the game's decisive moments, Embiid gave the Sixers exactly what they needed. With the team holding a 107-106 lead, he received the ball at the nail late in the shot clock, maintained patience, and drew a double team. He found an open Maxey on the left wing, and the 21-year-old sunk a massive three. Embiid also made an important layup through contact with 27.4 seconds left to extend the Sixers' edge to 112-108.

Harden carries Sixers through Embiid-less minutes

The Sixers outscored Cleveland by two points during DeAndre Jordan's 13 minutes, which felt like a 10-point differential given the team's struggles after acquiring Harden when Embiid has sat.

Jordan wasn't outstanding individually, but he provided a pleasant surprise in his first stint by improvising with Harden for a give-and-go that resulted in an and-one layup. The 33-year-old also made both of his foul shots, improving to 7 for 8 as a Sixer. For his career, he's an approximately 48 percent free throw shooter.

Through his first nine games with the Sixers, it's seemed that every decision Harden makes with Embiid off the court is crucial. When he missed a step-back three and a runner before throwing a pass too low for Jordan to catch at the end of the third quarter, the Sixers looked in serious danger. But Harden was precise early in the fourth, assisting Harris on a pick-and-pop three, tossing Jordan an easy alley-oop, and dropping in a floater that tied the game at 93 apiece. He's very familiar with being asked to generate almost everything offensively for his team.

Yet again, the Sixers' bench was dramatically outscored by the opposing second unit. Cleveland finished with a 41-13 edge in that category. Over the team's past three games, the opposition's bench has posted 94 more points than the Sixers'.

Georges Niang followed up a 2-for-12 night Monday against the Magic by beginning 0 for 4, but he made a big, go-ahead three in the fourth quarter. He competed well defensively and Sixers head coach Doc Rivers continued to prefer Niang over Thybulle late in the game besides a few substitutions in the final seconds.

Isaiah Joe got a chance to start the fourth but didn't help himself, fouling Goodwin on two floater attempts.

As expected, the closing minutes were mostly about Embiid and Harden. When that duo plays at the level it did Wednesday, a 28-point bench scoring disparity is possible to overcome.