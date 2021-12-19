Sixers' Andre Drummond, Shake Milton in COVID Protocols; Game Postponed

Two more Sixers enter COVID protocols, putting Sunday night game in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers entered two more players into the NBA's health and safety protocols on Sunday, causing their game against the Pelicans to be postponed.

Shake Milton and Andre Drummond joined Georges Niang in the league's protocols. In addition to those three players, Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Jaden Springer (concussion protocol). Paul Reed and two-way player Aaron Henry are with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green were questionable with injuries.

Teams must be able to suit up at least eight players in order to play a game. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that Sunday's game would be postponed.

If all of the Sixers' questionable players were out, they'd fall short of that number. Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey would be the only Sixers available in that scenario.

The Sixers' situation is fluid as the NBA attempts to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases across the league. Notably, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the league will likely postpone multiple games on Sunday, including Nets-Nuggets.

Harris, Embiid, Joe and Thybulle all entered health and safety protocols in early November. Both Embiid and Harris spoke of experiencing serious COVID-19 symptoms, with Embiid saying, "That jawn hit me hard."