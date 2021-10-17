Simmons-Sixers Saga Takes Latest Turn as Player Practices in Preseason

The Ben Simmons-Sixers saga took another turn Sunday as the reportedly want-away player took part in the team’s preseason practice session.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Noah Levick reported that Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Simmons was a “full participant” in Sunday’s practice and looks “in decent shape.”

It’s the latest twist in a saga that started after the Sixers were eliminated in last season’s playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, with Simmons coming under fire for subpar performances exemplified by his passing on a wide-open dunk during the final game in the series.

The 25-year-old, long defended by Sixers faithful, has seen fans turn on him in recent weeks.

Late last month, following a report in The Athletic that cited Simmons as saying his career is “better off” without teammate Joel Embiid, Embiid called the reported comments “borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives.”

The offseason, meanwhile, has been rife with rumors of Simmons wanting to part ways with the Sixers. However, Rivers revealed recently that he "assumes" Simmons will play for the team this season. Embiid, moreover, said recently that Simmons' return is "good for the organization."