Simmons Files Grievance to Recoup Nearly $20M From 76ers, Report Says

Report: Simmons files grievance to recoup nearly $20 million from Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ben Simmons has filed a grievance that will be decided through an arbitration process after the Sixers withheld nearly $20 million of his salary this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Saturday morning.

The Sixers and Simmons have not been aligned for a long time.

The 25-year-old requested a trade this offseason, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said at the team's media day, then held out of training camp. He eventually reported to the team but was kicked out of a practice for being "a distraction," per head coach Doc Rivers, and suspended a game.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Oct. 22, Simmons met with teammates and told them he was not mentally ready to play. Ultimately, Simmons did not appear for the Sixers during the 2021-22 season and was traded in February to the Nets along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in a package for James Harden.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents Simmons, expressed his displeasure with the Sixers' handling of the three-time All-Star's situation in November.

“I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Paul told The Athletic's Shams Charania. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

Simmons spent time around the Sixers throughout the season, attending some shootarounds and film sessions. The Sixers fined him regularly, though. As ESPN summarizes, "The 76ers and Simmons disagreed over the degrees of access that the team and its doctors were allotted to Simmons to diagnosis and affirm those mental health concerns."

Simmons has yet to play for the Nets because of a back injury setback during his ramp-up process. As of Saturday morning, Brooklyn was 40-37 and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.