Replacement Starters Shine as Sixers Dominate Bulls Without Embiid and Simmons

3 observations after replacement starters shine in Sixers’ win over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers’ ceiling is, without a doubt, highest when both of their All-Stars are available.

Still, they couldn’t have replaced Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid much better Thursday night at United Center. With that duo quarantining after exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, the Sixers cruised past the Bulls in their first game after the All-Star break, a 127-105 victory.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tony Bradley scored 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting and had five rebounds and three blocks, while Matisse Thybulle tied his career-high with five steals. Tobias Harris posted 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting.

If Embiid returns a negative lab-based PCR coronavirus test tomorrow, he will be cleared to play in the Sixers’ Friday night game against the Wizards. The earliest Simmons can return to team activities is Saturday.

Here are three observations on the 25-12 Sixers’ win over Chicago:

Replacement starters shine

Bradley started for the first time since Jan. 31 and took full advantage of the opportunity. He was sharp and obviously ready to play in his first stint, slamming in a dunk after he rolled to the rim off of a dribble handoff with Harris and banking in a crisp jump hook over Wendell Carter Jr.

We knew heading into this season that rebounding was a strong suit for Bradley, but he showed Thursday that he possesses some touch and offensive skill, too.

Embiid was watching and impressed by what he saw from Bradley.

That’s it!!! I’ve seen enough. Build around Tony Bradley @sixers — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 12, 2021

Thybulle, who started in Simmons’ place, was excellent from the jump, picking up four first-quarter steals and disrupting just about everything the Bulls tried to do offensively. Zach LaVine didn’t score until Thybulle went to the bench. He had 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting in the game.

That Thybulle is capable of checking a star while also creating havoc away from the ball remains very impressive. The balance between being solid and making highlight-reel plays has at times been tricky for Thybulle early in his NBA career, but there’s no question he’s able to do both when he’s at his best.

Thybulle gets the start & gets right back to causing havoc on D pic.twitter.com/L3FON38oeu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 12, 2021

We’ve cited this statistic several times, but it’s a good one: Entering this game, both Thybulle’s 3.2 steal percentage and 2.6 block percentage were comfortably best among NBA wings, per Cleaning the Glass. He is an outlier.

Not every performance has to tie back to the March 25 trade deadline, of course, but we’ll simply say that the Sixers appreciate Thybulle’s special defensive talents and view him as more than a decent young player, as they should. His ability to defend top perimeter scorers still projects as very valuable in the playoffs.

Not that it was necessary for him to have a positive impact, but Thybulle’s jumper was falling, too. He scored a season-high 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

"Matisse Thybulle: now doing it on the offensive end!" - @marczumoff pic.twitter.com/GBiUaLFggB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 12, 2021

Not 50, but not too shabby

Asked before the game what the Sixers hoped to see from Harris, Rivers said, “Fifty points would be great, you know.”

That’s the amount Embiid scored the last time the Sixers played the Bulls, his career-high, and obviously not a realistic goal. Harris was well off that pace in the first period, missing his first five field goal attempts, but he didn’t lose any aggression. He took eight first-half free throws, making seven.

So much of the Sixers’ offense comes from Simmons and Embiid, but Harris doesn’t seem to mind when more responsibility shifts onto his shoulders. Rivers knows he’s comfortable operating in the pick-and-roll and skilled at consistently finding mid-range looks for himself, and Harris was good in both those areas Thursday.

Despite the slow start, Harris had his way against No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams, looking the part of a veteran star. The Sixers didn’t need him to be otherworldly because of what they got from Thybulle and Bradley, but give Harris credit for leading the way offensively without Simmons and Embiid.

Second unit strong as Howard does his thing

The Sixers’ bench helped turn the tide in the second half of the team’s win over the Jazz before the All-Star break. Dwight Howard improbably made a three-pointer during a productive flurry, helping to give the Sixers a chance to beat Utah.

Led by an aggressive Furkan Korkmaz (16 points) and a physical, rim-rolling Howard, the second unit picked up where it left off in Chicago. Howard didn’t convert every opportunity near the hoop, missing a dunk and chucking the ball out of bounds on one play where he thought he’d been fouled, but he stuck to his strengths and was largely effective.

When he’s playing well, Howard is still a nuisance for the opposition, and not just because of his regular off-ball jostling. He posted a season-high 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Sixers pulled a "2011 Dwight Howard" out of the wine cellar tonight pic.twitter.com/P3ScAPDcbZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 12, 2021

Though former Sixer Thaddeus Young had 14 points in 17 minutes, proving difficult to handle for Howard and Bradley, the Sixers’ bench outscored Chicago’s by a 55-33 margin. Rivers used a nine-man rotation, with Tyrese Maxey not appearing until the game was decided in the fourth quarter.