Philadelphia Native Kyle Lowry on Heckler: ‘If They’ve Got a Problem, They Can Find Me’

Kyle Lowry was in a constant dialogue with the referees during the Raptors' 110-104 loss to the Sixers on Sunday night, complaining about everything from an air ball that he was convinced Matisse Thybulle had blocked to off-ball contact he felt wasn't being policed tightly enough. He started another dialogue after the game with a heckling fan.

Kyle Lowry, exiting into the tunnel after loss, responds to heckling fan:

"Come see me!" About 7 times. Restrained by teammate (lightly).

"I live at 20th and Lehigh. Come see me!"#Raptors#Sixers — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) December 9, 2019

After scoring 26 points in Toronto's loss, the Philadelphia native, Villanova product and reigning NBA champion answered questions from reporters about the exchange.

"He's talking too much," Lowry said of the fan. "He talks too much. I don't know him, but he ain't worth my time."

Any surprises about getting that sort of treatment in his hometown?

"I don't care," he said. "It's Philadelphia - I respect it, I love it. Because when I come home, I'm going to be here. If they've got a problem, they can find me."

Lowry's Raptors, of course, bounced the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs last season in a seven-game series as close as one can possibly be. Their regular-season series this year is now tied at 1-1. The two teams play each other Jan. 22 in Toronto, and they next face off in Philadelphia on March 18.

The dynamic between Lowry and Sixers fans might not be at the top of the list, but it's one reason why those games should be worth watching.

"There's a rivalry here," Raptors coach Nick Nurse acknowledged before the game.

At Wells Fargo Center, where the Sixers are now 12-0, the fans tend to make themselves part of any rivalry.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers