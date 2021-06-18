nba playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers Win Nail-Biter in Atlanta, Force Game 7

The Sixers, led by Joel Embiid and a big night out of backup point guard Tyrese Maxey, will return home to South Philadelphia for the series finale against the Atlanta Hawks.

By NBC10 Staff

The Philadelphia 76ers clawed out a victory in a must-win Game 6 on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, and will head back home for a huge series finale on Sunday night.

The Sixers are trying to get to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 20 seasons. The last advanced to the conference finals in 2000-2001 when Allen Iverson led the franchise to the NBA Finals, where the Sixers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 76ers and Hawks will play Game 7 at 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

