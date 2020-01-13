NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Are Reportedly Interested in Davis Bertans, But Is a Deal Doable?

The Sixers are 25th in the NBA in three-point attempts per game, 12th in three-point percentage and suffered their worst shooting performance of the season Saturday in Dallas. Outside shooting is an obvious need ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

They've already been linked to several players who could help in that department, including the Pistons' Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard.

Another player the team reportedly has interest in is known as the "Latvian Laser," the Wizards' Davis Bertans.

NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes reported the Sixers have "emerged as suitors for Bertans' services," along with the Hawks, Lakers, Celtics and Nuggets. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor also reported the Sixers have expressed interest in Bertans.

The 6-foot-10 forward is back after a nine-game absence because of a right quad injury he sustained on Dec. 21 in Philadelphia. He'd been having an elite shooting season up until that injury and is sixth in three-point percentage with a 43.6 percent clip (minimum 100 attempts) and 12th in three-point attempts per game (8.6).

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in December that the team intends to re-sign Bertans, who will be a free agent after this season. According to Hughes, however, the Wizards are still taking calls.

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick explained why Bertans would be, in his mind, close to an ideal trade target for the Sixers. He recalled Bertans' 25-point performance on Dec. 5 vs. the Sixers.

He would be way up there," Hudrick said. "I don't know what [the Sixers] could give the Wizards that they would want to make it happen. But here's the thing with Bertans: You saw that game they played against the Sixers - he single-handedly won them that game. Yeah, they turned [Joel Embiid] and [Ben Simmons] over a lot, but that is game-changing shooting. Imagine if they had him on Saturday against the Mavs and he has that kind of game - they blow the Mavs out because that is game-changing shotmaking.

It might be challenging for the Sixers to make an offer for Bertans that is both fair and attractive to the Wizards. Bertans has a $7 million salary this season, meaning the Sixers would likely need to send Washington multiple bench players.

The 13-26 Wizards also might desire a draft pick(s). The Sixers technically own a 2020 first-round pick acquired in the Markelle Fultz trade, but it's protected 1-20 and will convey as second-round selections in 2022 and 2023 if Oklahoma City doesn't finish with a top-10 regular-season record. Unless they somehow miss the playoffs, the Sixers will be giving their own 2020 first-rounder to the Nets.

