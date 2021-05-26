Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid's Hilarious Celebration Goes Viral

The Sixers' MVP candidate dropped in an absurd bucket before halftime, and celebrated like only he can.

By Adam Hermann

Embiid's hilarious Game 2 celebration goes viral originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers poured in 71 first-half points against the Wizards on Wednesday night, lighting Washington up from every angle - and saving perhaps the best and absolutely the most hilarious bucket of the half for right before halftime.

Big man and MVP candidate Joel Embiid ran a glorious transition sequence with Ben Simmons as the second quarter was winding down, both superstars in sync as Simmons dropped a pass into Embiid's hands.

Embiid took it from there, slicing through Washington defenders and finish with some nasty English off the rim.

It was just a picture-perfect play from the Sixers' two franchise cornerstones, and of course Embiid finished it all of with an unforgettable celebration after drawing a foul:

JOEL. HANS. EMBIID.

The dude is just a walking meme, always ready to burst into something completely ridiculous at a moment's notice. 

Unsurprisingly, GIFs of Embiid's celebration started flying left and right, and you can bet you'll be seeing this on repeat for the next couple months if the Sixers roll to the NBA Finals:

The Sixers' official Twitter account chimed in with an different camera angle on the play, and an... inspired pun:

These guys are a lot of fun. And they're just getting started.

