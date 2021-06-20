Ben Simmons Passes Up Easiest Shot in History, Sixers Lose, Fans Melt Down

Sixers fans crush Simmons for passing on easiest shot ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ben Simmons might've just played his way out of favor in Philadelphia, for good.

Simmons disappeared in a jarring way during the Sixers' seven-game series against the Hawks, refusing to shoot the ball and looking tentative in a way we've never seen before. He seemed afraid of scoring.

And those problems reached a head in Game 7 on Sunday night, when Simmons made the most inexcusable decision I've ever seen on a basketball court.

With 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter and the Sixers trailing by two, Simmons spun off Danilo Gallinari and found himself wide open on the right side of the hoop. Trae Young started to help off his man, but Ben Simmons is Ben Simmons and Trae Young is Trae Young.

Here's what Simmons did:

Ben Simmons passes up a wide-open dunk



pic.twitter.com/fLmXNGctUg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 21, 2021

Unacceptable.

I've been a big Simmons fan for a long time. I like the way he pushes the pace, I love his creativity and vision on fastbreaks, and I love his defensive tenacity. There's so much to like.

But this is the final straw on his reluctance to be an offensive force. It's inexcusable.

Sixers fans couldn't believe what they'd seen:

That play is Ben Simmons’ legacy. Full stop. — Dan (@snaxonly) June 21, 2021

YOU HAD A DUNK BEN — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) June 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/dmay706/status/1406798560033710080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"

we always compared ben to carson wentz, but at least carson was fearless in his stupidity — kos (@kostancaaa__) June 21, 2021

Seeing Ben go out like this is just awful. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) June 21, 2021

Bye Ben — Brent Cohen (@EaglesRewind) June 21, 2021

Ben's broken — sad sports fan (@legsanity) June 21, 2021

Simmons, my god. Embarrassing. Thank god Thybulle got fouled — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) June 21, 2021

Eternal torture in the ninth circle of hell for Ben Simmons, no parole — Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) June 21, 2021

LOL BEN ARE YOU KIDDING ME — drew (@Dcorrigan50) June 21, 2021

Ben playing scared. — Let’s Go Process (@DaveHarris73) June 21, 2021

"oh no Trae Young might grow a full foot and reject me better look to pass" good lord — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) June 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/DatDudeJD/status/1406800214837633026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"

Simmons scored just five points on four shots on Sunday night, and he averaged fewer than 10 points per game for the series.

That can't happen, and it's going to be very interesting to see where the Sixers' decision-makers come down on what has become a troubling postseason trend for a franchise cornerstone.