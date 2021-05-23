NBA Playoffs: 5 Roob Stats From the Sixers Opener Vs. Wizards

5 Roob Stats from the Sixers' opener vs. the Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a roller coaster of emotions, but the Sixers took Game 1 from the Wizards on Sunday afternoon.

Here are five stats from the win at the Wells Fargo Center:

BEN SIMMONS, THE GOOD: Simmons also became the first 76er with at least 15 rebounds and assists in a game since Chamberlain in 1968 and the first to do it in a playoff game since Wilt had 30 boards and 19 assists in an Eastern Division semifinal win over the Cincinnati Royals in 1967. The only other players in NBA history with 15 boards and 15 assists in a playoff game are Magic Johnson in 1983, Fat Lever in 1985, Jason Kidd in 2007 and LeBron James last year. Simmons became the third player in NBA history with 15 boards and 15 assists while scoring six or fewer points, joining Johnson in a playoff game in1983 and Russell Westbrook in a regular-season game in 2018 while he was with Oklahoma City.

BEN SIMMONS, THE BAD: Ben Simmons became the first NBA player in 14 years to attempt six or more foul shots in a playoff game and miss all of them. Shaquille O’Neal was 0-for-7 in 2007 while he was with the Heat in a 92-79 loss to the Bulls in Miami that gave the Bulls a 4-0 sweep of their first-round series. That was one of three career playoff games that Shaq attempted at least six foul shots and missed all of them. The only other NBA players who’ve been 0-for-6 or worse from the line in the postseason in NBA history are Tommy Byrnes of the Knicks in 1948, Wilt Chamberlain with the Philadelphia Warriors in 1960, Bill Russell of the Celtics in 1969, Dale Davis of the Pacers in 1994 and Ben Wallace of the Lions in 2006. The only other 76ers to go 0-for-6 or worse in any game were Wilt, who went 0-for-9 from the line in a game against the St. Louis Hawks in 1967 (he was 11-for-11 from the field), and Kenny Green, who was 0-for-6 in a game against the Mavericks in 1986.

30 POINTS, 30 YEARS: With Tobias Harris (37 points) and Joel Embiid (30 points) both hitting 30, this was the first playoff game the the 76ers had two players reach 30 points since 1990, when Charles Barkley had 38 and Hersey Hawkins had 35 in an Eastern Conference 1st-round win over the Cavs at the Spectrum in 1990.

TOBI'S BIG FIRST HALF: Harris’s 28 points are the most by a 76er in the first half of a playoff game since Allen Iverson scored 30 against the Lakers in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA finals against the Lakers at the STAPLES Center. Iverson also had a 29-point first half against Toronto earlier in the 2001 playoffs. He’s the only 76er who’s ever scored more 1st-half points in a playoff game.

THESE TEAMS USUALLY WIN: The Wizards shot 56 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 80 percent from the foul line and became the first team to lose a playoff game despite hitting all three of those benchmarks since the Suns lost 111-106 at San Antonio in 2005 despite shooting 57 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3 and 88 percent from the foul line in a Western Conference finals game. Teams shooting 55 percent, 40 percent and 80 percent had won 43 consecutive playoff games.