NBA Playoff Schedule: Sixers Vs. Hawks Dates, Start Times Released

The Sixers' second-round schedule has officially arrived.

We already knew the Sixers would open Round 2 vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home on Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m., an oddly football-like time slot. But now we have dates for all seven games and times for three of them, with more to come as the series plays out.

Here's a full look at the schedule as it stands Friday afternoon:

Game 1: Sun. June 6, 1:00 p.m. (ABC)

Sun. June 6, 1:00 p.m. (ABC) Game 2: Tue. June 8, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tue. June 8, 7:30 p.m. (TNT) Game 3: Fri. June 11, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. June 11, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 4: Mon. June 14, TBD (TNT)

Mon. June 14, TBD (TNT) Game 5*: Wed. June 16, TBD (TNT)

Wed. June 16, TBD (TNT) Game 6*: Fri. June 18, TBD (ESPN)

Fri. June 18, TBD (ESPN) Game 7*: Sun. June 20, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

Unlike the first round, where the first three games of the series were spaced out, the Sixers only have one day off between Game 1 and Game 2 this time, which is ideal if they win Game 1. You want to keep that momentum rolling, right?

However, after Game 2, the league really spaced this thing out. Two off days between Games 2 and 3 makes sense, to accommodate for travel. Two more days off between Games 3 and 4 seems excessive.

We'll see how things shake out this series, with Joel Embiid's status completely unknown because of a minor meniscus tear in his right knee. They dispatched the Wizards in five games despite Embiid's injury, while the Hawks took care of the Knicks in five games.

