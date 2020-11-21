NBA Free Agency: Sixers' Seth Curry Makes a Solid Choice With Jersey Number Pick

Sixers' newest sharpshooter Curry chooses jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers made a number of moves on NBA Draft night, and I have a feeling the addition of Seth Curry - while a little under the radar - will be one of the most impactful.

Fans love a guy who can shoot, and boy can Curry shoot. You might start seeing Curry jerseys all over the streets of Philadelphia, and now we know what number Curry will be wearing as a member of the Sixers.

Curry posted a photo of his new No. 31 Sixers jersey to his Instagram on Saturday:

Seth Curry goes with the Mike Muscala/Hollis Thompson Memorial jersey number. pic.twitter.com/LLRGLrMVT7 — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) November 21, 2020

The last Sixer to wear No. 31 was Mike Muscala, who the Sixers have to thank for the ability to draft Tyrese Maxey. Before him, it was Process classic Hollis Thompson's jersey number for three seasons.

The Sixers mark Curry's seventh different team during his six-year NBA career, and this marks the third time Curry will wear No. 31. He also wore No. 31 with the Cavaliers for one game in 2013-14, and then with the Trailblazers in 2018-19. Curry wore No. 30 last season in Dallas, the same number as his superstar brother Steph, but No. 30 is currently taken by Furkan Korkmaz. (Whether Korkmaz will still be here when the season starts remains to be seen.)

I like No. 31. Don't love it, but I like it. It's still low enough, and I like shooters who wear numbers in the 20s or 30s. Plus, prime number!

And with Seth being the younger brother, I like him choosing a number ever so slightly higher than Steph's jersey number. It's funny.

