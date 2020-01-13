Sixers

Mic’d Up T.J. McConnell vs. the Sixers is Pure Gold

One of the few positives from Monday's game was that T.J. McConnell was mic'd up. The results were pure gold

By Paul Hudrick

T.J. McConnell had a hand in giving the Sixers their sixth straight road loss.

One of the few positives is FOX Sports Indiana had the former Sixer mic'd up for Monday's game. The results were pure gold.

He was having fun at the expense of some of his former teammates - and also his former coach.

Brett Brown frequently jokes about not being able to buy "the couch my wife wanted" when talking about the possibility of getting fined from receiving a technical. McConnell was apparently upset for Brown's wife after the Sixers coach was whistled for a T in the second quarter.

"Anna wants a new couch and you just took that from her!"

Though the highlight of the video is surely McConnell ripping Furkan Korkmaz's green shoes.

Don't ever change, T.J.

