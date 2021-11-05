Matisse Thybulle the Latest Sixers Player to Enter Health, Safety Protocols

Thybulle the latest Sixer to enter health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers on Friday night entered a third player into the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Matisse Thybulle was added to the league’s 9:30 p.m. ET injury report and listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. Tobias Harris and Isaiah Joe are also out due to health and safety protocols. Saturday’s game will be Harris’ fourth consecutive absence, Joe’s second.

The Sixers tested their entire team for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday’s win over the Pistons, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Thybulle played 30 minutes in that contest.

To clear the league’s protocols, a player must either wait at least 10 days or return two consecutive negative PCR tests a minimum of 24 hours apart.

In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery), Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry (G League) won’t be available. After missing the Pistons victory, Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Furkan Korkmaz (right wrist soreness) were upgraded to questionable.

As the Sixers know well after health and safety-related issues last season, NBA teams must have at least eight active players to play a game. Thybulle was one of the Sixers’ nine available players in Detroit. Head coach Doc Rivers used eight, leaving rookie center Charles Bassey on the bench and employing a three-man second unit of Paul Reed, Andre Drummond and Georges Niang.

In his third professional season, Thybulle has continued to frequently flash moments of alien-like defensive brilliance. Thybulle’s 4.0 steal percentage and 3.5 block percentage lead NBA wings, per Cleaning the Glass. He’ll be missed against Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine, who’s shot 7 for 29 and committed nine turnovers when guarded by Thybulle over the last two seasons.

Following Saturday’s scheduled matchup with Chicago, the Sixers are set to return home and play their second back-to-back of the year Monday and Tuesday against the Knicks and Bucks.