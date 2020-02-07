Kid loses His Mind Over Ben Simmons’ Circus Finish

After struggling in Milwaukee Thursday night, Ben Simmons on Friday looked more like the player we've seen dominate recently.

He had 22 points, 10 assists and three steals while playing shutdown defensive on Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant in the Sixers' 119-107 win over the Grizzlies (see observations).

This ridiculous and-one finish capped a 16-point first half.

Simmons just had to collect the high fives from the fans sitting courtside after this 😂 pic.twitter.com/hL4GPvZiS6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 8, 2020

What that video doesn't show is the kid in the Simmons McDonald's High School All-American jersey absolutely losing his mind.

Luckily, Simmons himself highlighted the reaction on Twitter.

After a rough week and half for the Sixers and their fans, this is the wholesome content you all needed.

That, and a blowout win, of course.

