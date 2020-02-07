Sixers

Kid loses His Mind Over Ben Simmons’ Circus Finish

Simmons himself highlighted the reaction on Twitter

By Paul Hudrick

After struggling in Milwaukee Thursday night, Ben Simmons on Friday looked more like the player we've seen dominate recently.

He had 22 points, 10 assists and three steals while playing shutdown defensive on Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant in the Sixers' 119-107 win over the Grizzlies (see observations).

This ridiculous and-one finish capped a 16-point first half.

What that video doesn't show is the kid in the Simmons McDonald's High School All-American jersey absolutely losing his mind.

Luckily, Simmons himself highlighted the reaction on Twitter.

After a rough week and half for the Sixers and their fans, this is the wholesome content you all needed.

That, and a blowout win, of course.

Sixers 13 hours ago

There Was a ‘Dialogue’? Sixers Have Interesting Answers on Players-Only Meeting

sixers lose Feb 7

Embiid Struggles Against Bucks as Sixers’ Dreadful Road Trip Finally Ends

