Kate Scott Kicks Off Tenure as Sixers' New Play-By-Play Broadcaster

Kate Scott begins tenure as Sixers' play-by-play broadcaster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers games will not only look different during the 2021-22 season with a certain dunk-forgoer seemingly out of the fold, but they'll have a new voice calling the action as well.

For the first time in 27 years, the Sixers have a new play-by-play broadcaster. Long-time Sixers play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff announced his retirement during the offseason, and Kate Scott, just the second woman named to a full-time play-by-play NBA announcer position, began her tenure of covering Sixers basketball Thursday night.

Scott delivered her first call during the Sixers' preseason contest against the Toronto Raptors alongside analyst Alaa Abdelnaby, and while a preseason tip-off usually isn't something to get too excited about, this tip-off is one Scott, and Philadelphia, will remember for a long time.

Kate Scott's tenure as the Sixers' play-by-play broadcaster is underway! pic.twitter.com/UP9ZO8UW8R — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 7, 2021

Pretty cool moment.

This new era of Sixers basketball is going to be something special with Scott behind the microphone.