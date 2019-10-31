Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Involved in Social Media Fight

Oh, what a fight.

With great basketball brawls, comes great tweets. If you don't know the details, we've got you covered.

First, Joel Embiid began with what must have been one of his most savage posts yet, calling attention to having real estate in Karl-Anthony Town's head, claiming Town's mother gave him middle fingers and even referencing the infamous Jimmy Butler practice from his time on the Timberwolves. Note his location at Broad Street Bullies pub as well.

The floodgates opened.

Mike Scott, who you just know was mad he wasn't on the court at the time of the brawl and was quite proud of his teammates (see story), also joined in with an Instagram post of his own, with the location as UFC Philly.

Josh Richardson also approved with his comment including the crying emoji under Scott's post.

And you know, it wasn't just limited to Sixers. Lane Johnson weighed in on the fun, apparently pretty upset he couldn't partake in the epic brawl.

And just when you thought it was over, KAT clapped back ...

... to which Embiid clapped back and KAT apparently deleted the comment ...

By the way, these teams play each other again on March 24. Might want to circle that date.

