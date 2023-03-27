Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Sixers Vs. Nuggets With Right Calf Tightness

No MVP contenders duel: Embiid ruled out for Sixers-Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers ruled Joel Embiid out Monday afternoon because of right calf tightness ahead of their matchup with the Nuggets.

That means there will be no duel between Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the two big men widely considered top contenders in the NBA's MVP race for a third consecutive season.

Embiid sat out the second half of the Sixers’ win Wednesday over the Bulls with calf tightness. However, he played both legs of a back-to-back on Friday in Golden State and Saturday in Phoenix.

The Sixers lost those contests, falling to 49-25 and decreasing their odds of catching the Celtics for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed. With eight regular-season games to go and the league’s most difficult remaining strength of schedule, the Sixers trail Boston by 2.5 games and have lost the season series. They lead the fourth-seeded Cavs by two games. Basketball Reference gives the Sixers a 3.6 percent chance of earning the No. 2 seed and an 81.9 percent chance of finishing at No. 3.

Embiid had played in 13 straight games and started 27 of the Sixers' last 28. Both Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers have stressed that his health is of immense importance for the postseason. The team aims to make a deep run and knows from unfortunate experiences that doing so is much tougher when Embiid isn't his best physically.

Heading into Monday night, the Sixers were 9-4 this season without Embiid. The six-time All-Star was magnificent on Jan. 28 against Denver, scoring 47 points, although P.J. Tucker’s strong second-half defense on Jokic was also a critical part of the Sixers’ comeback win.

James Harden (left Achilles soreness) and Danuel House Jr. (right shoulder soreness) were each still listed as questionable Monday afternoon, though The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported House said he'll play and Harden participated in the Sixers' morning shootaround. Harden has missed the team's past three games, House the past two.

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was also listed as questionable with a "left heel injury management" designation.