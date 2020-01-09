Sixers

Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery After Tearing Ligament in Ring Finger

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery in New York on Friday after tearing a ligament in his left ring finger.

By Paul Hudrick

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after falling on his injured hand during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks after undergoing the surgery, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Embiid was diagnosed with a torn radial collateral ligament of the fourth metacarpal on his left hand. In layman’s terms, it’s around the knuckle closest to his palm on his left ring finger.

He suffered the injury in Monday’s win against the Thunder. His finger was grotesquely dislocated, but Embiid re-entered the game and recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

With Embiid out, expect Al Horford to start at center. Mike Scott will start in Embiid's place Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

