Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery After Tearing Ligament in Ring Finger

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery in New York on Friday after tearing a ligament in his left ring finger.

Embiid will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks after undergoing the surgery, a team spokesperson confirmed.

UPDATE: Joel Embiid will have surgery tomorrow in New York on his left hand, and he will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. https://t.co/VVKElicJL3 — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 9, 2020

Embiid was diagnosed with a torn radial collateral ligament of the fourth metacarpal on his left hand. In layman’s terms, it’s around the knuckle closest to his palm on his left ring finger.

Embiid was seeing an off-site specialist on Wednesday while the team was practicing in Camden. A team spokesperson said he is currently weighing his treatment options.

He suffered the injury in Monday’s win against the Thunder. His finger was grotesquely dislocated, but Embiid re-entered the game and recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

With Embiid out, expect Al Horford to start at center. Mike Scott will start in Embiid's place Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.