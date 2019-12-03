Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach Talks Smack on Joel Embiid

The Sixers won a close, hard-fought battle against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in South Philadelphia and it's safe to say the Pacers won't forget it any time soon.

In fact, one particular 76er really irked the Pacers , apparently.

Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke was shown during the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and he did not hide his true feelings.

"I hate that team," Burke said. "I really wanted to win that game. I think [Joel] Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores. It would have been a good one to just walk away from."

The Pacers telecast enjoyed the comments, pointing out that they're all circling New Year's Eve on their calendar when the Sixers travel to Indiana for another bout with T.J. McConnell and his squad.

Look out for some fireworks on December 31st. Joel Embiid has a pretty long memory.