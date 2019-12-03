Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach Talks Smack on Joel Embiid

By Enrico Campitelli

[CSNPhily] Indiana Pacers assistant coach talks smack on Joel Embiid
CSNPhilly.com

The Sixers won a close, hard-fought battle against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in South Philadelphia and it's safe to say the Pacers won't forget it any time soon.

In fact, one particular 76er really irked the Pacers , apparently.

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sixers 19 hours ago

What If Sixers Had Never Traded Up to Draft Markelle Fultz?

Sixers Dec 29

Sixers Late-Game Miscues Cost Them in Loss to Heat

Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke was shown during the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and he did not hide his true feelings.

"I hate that team," Burke said. "I really wanted to win that game. I think [Joel] Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores. It would have been a good one to just walk away from."

The Pacers telecast enjoyed the comments, pointing out that they're all circling New Year's Eve on their calendar when the Sixers travel to Indiana for another bout with T.J. McConnell and his squad.

Look out for some fireworks on December 31st. Joel Embiid has a pretty long memory.

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us