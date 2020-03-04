Dr. j

Sixers Legend Dr. J Is Making His 1st House Call to a Brooklyn Nets Game

Julius Erving starred for the New York Nets in the ABA before becoming a legend for the Philadelphia 76ers

Julius Erving
Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images

Julius Erving is introduced during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Allstate Arena on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • Dr. J is finally going to make a house call to the Nets in Brooklyn.
  • Perhaps the greatest player in the franchise's history, Julius Erving will be at Barclays Center on Friday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs.
  • Dr. J led the New York Nets to ABA championships in 1974 and 1976 but was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers when the Nets entered the NBA.

Dr. J is finally going to make a house call to the Nets in Brooklyn.

Julius Erving, perhaps the greatest player in the nomadic franchise's history, will be at Barclays Center on Friday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs.

Erving led the New York Nets to ABA championships in 1974 and 1976, but he was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers when the Nets entered the NBA. Erving, who is originally from Long Island, played his entire NBA career with the 76ers and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sixers 15 hours ago

Sixers Outmanned, Outgunned by Lakers in Another Road Loss

the answer Mar 3

Iverson Talks to Bball Star After Practice, Makes Historic Invitation

Nets owner Joseph Tsai called the high-flying Erving "the most iconic basketball great of our time.”

“He turned flair into elegance and revolutionized the game,” Tsai added in a statement. "I am thrilled that we are bringing Dr. J home to attend his first Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.”

The Nets, who once played on Long Island, moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012.

Erving's appearance at the game comes on what the Nets are calling “Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Black Panther-inspired Dr. J bobblehead.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dr. jSixersJulius Ervinghouse call
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us